UFC 236 Odds: Holloway vs. Poirier Betting Breakdown

Saturday night is the conclusion of perhaps the best week of the year for sports bettors from a variety standpoint. It all started Monday night with the Virginia-Texas Tech national championship game. There has been plenty of baseball this week. It’s Masters week in golf. The Stanley Cup playoffs started Wednesday, and the NBA playoffs start on Saturday.

On Saturday night, MMA fans get their due with UFC 236 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta as Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier fight in a rematch to claim the interim lightweight title. Holloway opened at -150 on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but is now -225, and Poirier has shifted from +110 to +175.

Holloway (20-3) is the current featherweight champion and moving up in weight. The lightweight title is available for now because champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is suspended for his role in the post-fight antics after Khabib beat Conor McGregor for that belt last October. Khabib should fight Saturday’s winner this fall.

In June 2017, Holloway was a +120 underdog at online sports betting sites against featherweight champion and legend Jose Aldo, but “Blessed” won the belt by third-round TKO (punches). The two fought again in December that year and it was the exact same result. Holloway’s last featherweight defense was in December 2018, when he beat Brian Ortega by fourth-round TKO (doctor stoppage). Half of Holloway’s career wins are by KO or TKO.

The UFC ranks Poirier (24-5) as the No. 3 contender in the lightweight division behind Khabib, Tony Ferguson and McGregor. Poirier is on a three-fight winning streak since a no-contest vs. Eddie Alvarez, finishing Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and then Alvarez in a rematch. Poirier was a favorite in all those. He was last an underdog at UFC 195 when he beat Joseph Duffy by unanimous decision. Exactly half of Poirier’s career wins are by KO/TKO.

Way back in February 2012 at UFC 143, Poirier was a heavy favorite against a relative unknown Holloway who was making his UFC debut. Poirier won by first-round submission.

The co-main event features Israel Adesanya as a -175 betting favorite in an interim middleweight bout against Kelvin Gastelum (+145). The middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, was supposed to fight Gastelum in February but had emergency hernia surgery and will be out a while.

It’s the second straight fight Gastelum (15-3) is an underdog; he was slightly so against Ronaldo Souza last time out at UFC 224 in May 2018, winning by split decision. Adesanya (16-0) has yet to be an underdog in the UFC, with this his sixth fight in the organization.

