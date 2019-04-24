WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Matches & Predictions

“MONAY! Money, money, money, monaaaaay!”

If you’re a diehard wrestling fan, then you know which WWE PPV adopted the theme those lyrics belong to. It used to back Donald Trump’s entrance when he popped up for a few WWE appearances back in 2007, but it’s been the Money in the Bank theme for several years now. For 2019, the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown will vie for championships and, most importantly, a title opportunity encased within the MITB briefcase.

Becky Lynch has to defend both her women’s titles on the same night, Seth Rollins will put his Universal Championship on the line against AJ Styles, and men’s and women’s MITB matches are set to wow the crowd. Here’s a primer of every match on the WWE MITB 2019 card and my predictions for who’ll walk away as the biggest victors.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Becky “Two Belts” Lynch certainly has her work cut out for her. At this year’s Money in the Bank, she has to defend both her titles against WWE’s most dangerous blonde bombshells. First up is the All-American Woman, Lacey Evans. Lacey’s actually a pretty solid worker (I’m an NXT connoisseur, so I got to witness some of her previous developmental work). Her whole “walk down the ramp in some beautiful attire, then leave” shtick got pretty tiresome, so I’m happy to see her finally get into some physical activities. Her major push is evident since she’s Becky’s first Raw Women’s Championship challenger. I always enjoy a fresh matchup like this one, especially on a major PPV.

This match should give us a glimpse into the near future. Lacey’s certainly in line for a strong 2019 and this looks to be her first major test as a main roster Superstar. Becky’s a good worker in her own right, so she should have no problem gelling well with her glamorous opponent. I don’t see Lacey walking away with the Raw Women’s Championship so soon, however. Becky’s fresh off a major WrestleMania win and it would be pretty silly to have her “Two Belts” moniker get dropped so soon. Becky’s retaining her Raw Women’s Championship here. Lacey’s loss won’t hurt her in any way, though. If she performs at a decent to high level here, this match will do a ton to help her in the long run.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: And here’s the less interesting MITB matchup for Miss Lynch. Her old buddy/hated rival Charlotte Flair has become the #1 Contender for the SD Women’s Championship all over again. She ended up defeating Bayley to earn the opportunity, who happens to be someone I’d have much rather seen go head to head with Becky. Becky vs. Bayley is a matchup we haven’t seen since their NXT run – having them revisit their past feud would have been far more entertaining than this recycled matchup. The Blue Brand’s women’s roster is a lot stronger now thanks to the Superstar Shakeup, so I don’t understand WWE’s decision to head back to the “Charlotte as title challenger” well so soon.

There’s a sliver lining to this rematch, however – at least we’ll get a definitive ending this time around to make up for the crappy one we got at this year’s Fastlane. I’m sure the match itself will be a good one – Becky and Charlotte have developed a great in-ring chemistry with each other this past few year’s. Becky will be the one to claim a final, decisive title victory over Charlotte here and hopefully move on to some newer opponents. Becky and Charlotte need to stay far away from each other for the remainder of the year after this. With so many top women’s contenders on SD Live now, both women should have enough distractions to keep them from bumping into each other for a while.

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Predictions & Winner: So it turns out SD’s major Superstar Shakeup acquisition wasn’t Elias – it was actually Raw’s former “Big Dog” Roman Reigns. Since learning that WWE’s Tuesday night show will be moving to Friday nights on Fox in October, I figured the Blue Brand would get a major Superstar to bring them into the new age of SD Live. And I was right! Reigns is Mr. McMahon’s latest favorite, so he’s going to do everything in his power (in the real world of course, not on TV) to make sure he’s presented as the #1 face in the company.

While I appreciate Elias, he’s pretty much a jobber to the stars. His live instrumentalist gimmick keeps him strong in the fan’s eyes though, so all the big losses and beatdowns he’s taken lately haven’t done anything to diminish his stock in the company. The winner for this one is pretty easy to predict here – Roman’s obviously claiming victory. Elias is merely being placed here as a pit stop for Reigns before the “Big Dog” makes his way to an expected WWE Championship match at this year’s SummerSlam. For the months of June and July, I’m sure Roman will be pitted against two other “Flavor of the Month” foes to build him up before his big August title shot.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Wow! Here I was thinking that Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles was going to be saved for the main event of SummerSlam. Indie wrestling diehards and WWE fans alike both realize how much of a dream matchup this is. Rollins and AJ have similar styles that could mesh very well together and easily provide everyone with a bonafide Match of the Year candidate. I’m of the opinion that both men should have stayed away from each other until August – an out of left field MITB opponent such as Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, or even Bobby Lashley would have been a nice pit stop before Rollins’ eventual meeting with the “Phenomenal One.”

I won’t complain too much about getting this matchup earlier than expected, however. Rollins and AJ are known to be WWE’s most trusted workhorses who’re capable of getting a good match out of anyone they’re pitted against. This match should most definitely get the main event spot and have the benefit of having 20-minutes or more given to it to really get going. Rollins will most likely be the one leaving with the Universal Championship after all is said and done here – Rollins run as Raw’s #1 guy just got started, so there’s no way he’ll drop the title so soon after winning it. A quality matchup such as this one will do a lot to make Rollins’ Universal Championship reign a clear highlight of 2019.