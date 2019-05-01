Carmelo Anthony Knicks: “Go be the Best Player in China” Says Analyst

Carmelo Anthony played just 10 games for the Houston Rockets this season. The 34-year old former All-Star put up an underwhelming stat line: 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds a game for a team that earned a No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

This led to a trade to the Chicago Bulls, who decided instead to release the 34-year old. That makes 4 teams since 2016 for the former No. 3 NBA Draft pick. Last weekend, he wouldn’t rule out a possibility of returning to the Knicks, reported SNY.

“I have to see what’s going on,” he reportedly said with a smile when asked by SNY.tv on Sunday at a Nike EYBL event.

This led to snickering from ESPN First Take’s Max Kellerman, who said the only teams that should be considering Anthony are overseas in China.

“Absolutely. There are teams in China who should want him,” he said alongside Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and guest O’Shea Jackson, Jr. “I’m clowning Carmelo…Where should Carmelo play? Go be the best player in the history of China. He has a beautiful iso scoring game still that would be capable of dominating on the next level down. And there’s a billion dollars to be made.

“I have no problem with Carmelo saying ‘Rip the uniform off me, I love playing basketball and I can do these things still exceptionally well.’ It’s just not well enough to be an acceptable NBA star. Do you want to see him as the 8th or 9th guy on the bench? The funny thing is not Carmelo is contemplating a return to the Knicks, but that the Knicks would contemplate taking Carmelo.”

Anthony scored 22.4 points per game (43% shooting overall, 36% from 3) and grabbed 5.9 boards in his last season in New York in 2017. That was also the last time he made the All-Star game.

However, his numbers dipped after he demanded a trade to Oklahoma City the following season. He tallied just 16.2 points per game as the 3rd-leading scorer to Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Smith responded to Kellerman by saying he’s not as down on Anthony for a few reasons.

“Carmelo the star is done,” he said. “Carmelo as somebody who can come off the bench and score 15 a night, I don’t think that individual is done depending on the system you go to…His star has clearly descended rapidly and dramatically over the last two years. I wouldn’t mind seeing him resurrect himself.

“Also, without mentioning any names, there’s a whole bunch of scrubs in the NBA…this notion that Carmelo Anthony can’t be better than most dudes in the NBA to me are not people that are watching the NBA.”

Teams aren’t going to be dissuaded by Anthony’s salary demands. He signed a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets last season, and that value can only be lower considering his lack of production in 2018-19.

The Knicks are hoping for a the No. 1 pick in the draft, presumably to draft Duke’s Zion Williamson as a versatile power forward. While the financial commitment to a player like Anthony wouldn’t be that great, the focus for New York has to be towards signing Kevin Durant during this upcoming free agency period.

Our own Jeff Smith states that Durant is favored to join the Knicks, which means that they would have to pay something in the range of $30-$40 million a year. Durant was paid $30.5 million this season by Golden State, and his value should rise as the only alpha dog on the Knicks.

That salary could squeeze Anthony out, especially since New York wouldn’t need a name to put on billboards with Durant in the fold.