Dustin Johnson Caddie Salary: How Much Money Does Austin Johnson Make?

The salaries of a caddie on the PGA Tour can be tough to nail down. This is largely due to the fact that the pay for most is not made public. With that said, based on data and what we know, figuring out a rough estimate of how much Dustin Johnson’s caddie (and brother) Austin Johnson makes, can be done.

Johnson is one of the best golfers in the world currently and his superb play in recent years has likely led to Austin taking home his fair share of nice paydays. Caddies typically receive a salary along with a bonus based on how the golfer finishes in a tournament. As Golfweek details, the percentage of how much can typically range from five to 10 percent, although each player’s deal can vary.

Golfweek cites a story from Forbes back in 2007 which point to a caddie typically receiving a 10 percent bonus if a player wins the event, seven percent for a top-10 finish and five percent for anything lower. With that said, we’re going to take a deep dive into breaking down how much Dustin may have given his brother in recent years.

Dustin Johnson’s Caddie, Austin Johnson’s Estimated Bonuses

Over the span of Dustin’s career, he’s won 20 events, including a victory at the 2016 U.S. Open. Beyond that, his top finishes at majors include three top-10s at the Masters, five top-10s at the U.S. Open (including the victory), four at the PGA Championship and three at The Open Championship.

While looking at specifically the last two years, PGATour.com shows that Johnson won more than $8.73 million in 2017 and $8.457 million in 2018. Based on those numbers and the bonus percentages for caddies, it means Austin has likely earned anywhere from $436,500 (five percent) to $873,000 in 2017 (10 percent). Those same numbers equal out to roughly $422,850 and $845,700 for the 2018 season.

Considering that Dustin won four events in 2017 with eight top-10 finishes and posted three victories, two second-place finishes, three third place results and 12 top-10s in 2018, it’s likely Austin is on the higher end of the bonus marks.

When Johnson won the U.S. Open in 2016, Golf.com revealed he took home $1.8 million and based on the 10 percent bonus structure, it would mean Austin received roughly $180,000 for just one event.

Austin Johnson’s Salary Caddying for Dustin Johnson

While caddies receive nice bonuses (assuming the golfer is playing well and making cuts), they also earn a salary in most cases. Golfweek pointed out that caddies will typically make between $1,800 to $2,000 in weekly salary during tournaments.

With that said, they also point out that most caddies have to cover their own travel expenses, meaning much of that salary will likely be used for that.

While the exact pay Austin receives caddying for his brother is not made public, there’s no question that he’s earned a decent return working with Dustin recently.

