Malcolm Brogdon Injury Update: Latest on Bucks Guard’s Status & Return

If the Milwaukee Bucks are able to advance past a talented Boston Celtics team and make the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, they’ll likely have done so without a key starter. Malcolm Brogdon has been sidelined throughout the playoffs due to plantar fascia in his right foot, but it appears he’s at least getting close to a return.

Brogdon last played on March 15 against the Miami Heat, logging just seven minutes. The injury meant pressing pause on a strong third season for the team’s second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Virginia.

While the Bucks rolled through the first round of the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, Brogdon’s return would be huge for the team as they continue their push to the 2019 NBA Finals. We’re going to take a look at the latest on the 26-year-old guard’s injury status and potential timeline for return.

Malcolm Brogdon Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo Sounds Off

Over the past week, Brogdon has been spotted getting on-court work in with the training staff during practices. Specifically, late last week, Scott Grodsky of CBS58 revealed a video of him getting up shots and cited that the guard is “doing more and more” at practice.

Bud won’t give anything away but shirtless Malcolm Brogdon keeps doing more and more in these little glimpses of practice that we see. I wouldn’t be surprised if you see him in Boston this week. pic.twitter.com/x0PjyuApja — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) May 2, 2019

After this was caught on camera, Bucks reporters spoke with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was asked about Brogdon’s progress. The forward offered a solid review of his teammate’s on-court work, while also poking fun at him in the process, as Stephen Watson of WISN revealed.

“Looked good. He has an old-man game, so you don’t notice a difference. But he’s definitely knocking down shots, smiling, running, so he looked good.” Antetokounmpo said.

Bucks Coach Addresses Malcolm Brogdon’s Injury Return

While Brogdon was ruled out for Game 4 of the series against the Celtics on Monday night, there’s some optimism around his potential return. As far as when that may be, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer would not offer a specific timeline but said the guard is “knocking on the door” of a return, per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

“I definitely feel like he’s knocking on the door. There’s lots of things that go into being completely ready for a playoff game. I think Malcolm and I are on the same page, Malcolm and the medical (are on the same page). We’re pleased with the progress.” Budenholzer said, courtesy of Velazquez on Twitter.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

The arrow appears to be pointing up, but whether that means there’s a chance Brogdon returns for Game 5 on Wednesday in Milwaukee is the big question mark. The talented guard has impressed on both ends of the floor this year, so his return would obviously be welcomed with open arms.

Through the 64 regular-season games Brogdon played this season, he averaged career-highs in points (15.6) and rebounds (4.5). He also posted the best shooting marks of his young career, knocking down 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from beyond the arc and 92.8 percent from the free-throw line.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions