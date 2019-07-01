Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup 2019 With D’Angelo Russell

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of acquiring D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade with the Nets, per The Athletic’s Sham Charania. Russell is expected to sign a four-year, $117 million contract with Golden State, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors still needed to clear more cap space for the deal to be officially done.

D-Lo is a Warrior. Wow. Golden State has acquired D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal worth $117M over 4 years, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/TVuVLkDd2a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

The Warriors traded Andre Igudola to the Grizzlies to help clear cap space to sign Russell. The news comes just hours after Kevin Durant announced he is signing with the Nets.

The Warriors begin a new chapter pairing Russell with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and eventually Klay Thompson. The sharpshooter is expected to miss a good portion of next season as he recovers from injury. Here is a look at the projected Warriors starting lineup and roster. Keep in mind it will look a bit different once free agency has been completed.

Golden State Warriors Projected Starting Lineup & Roster

C: Kevon Looney (FA), Jordan Bell

PF: Draymond Green, Jonas Jerebko, Allen Smailagic, Marcus Derrickson, Eric Paschall

SF: Damion Lee, Treveon Graham, Klay Thompson*

SG: Stephen Curry, Jacob Evans, Jordan Poole

PG: D’Angelo Russell, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook, Shabazz Napier

*Thompson is expected to miss a good portion of the season.

Charania noted that the Warriors will also receive Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier in the deal.

“Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said,” Charania tweeted.

Golden State was also able to re-sign Klay Thompson to a max deal. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported the details of Thompson’s new contract.

“Source: It’s a full five-year max for Klay Thompson, not a 4+1. No player option on the fifth year. No ‘no trade’ clause. Just like the Steph Curry contract a couple summers ago,” Slater tweeted.

The Warriors Are Now Close to the Hard Cap

As for Durant, Warriors GM Bob Myers found out the All-Star forward was headed to Brooklyn hours before free agency started. Wojnarowski provided a few details on the business meeting.

“Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman met with Warriors GM Bob Myers Sunday in New York and delivered him the news on the decision to leave Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. Rest of teams were informed later this today. Teams thought process was forthright,” Wojnarowski noted on Twitter.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks updated the Warriors salary cap situation after acquiring Russell.