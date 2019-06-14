Rickie Fowler’s Girlfriend, Allison Stokke, Appears in Mini-Documentary With Golfer

Rickie Fowler’s future wife, Allison Stokke, made a guest appearance on a short documentary the golfer posted on social media. The short four-minute video gives fans a glimpse into the daily life of Fowler and his longtime girlfriend.

“Excited to share something special @allisonstokke & I have been working on! We partnered with our friends at @rocketmortgage both in front of and behind the camera this year to take you behind-the-scenes at one of our favorite places to talk life, fishing, golf cart races (don’t try at home…), date nights and ultimately how success is earned not given 💪 stoked for you to watch, let us know what you think!!” Fowler posted on Instagram.

The video shows Fowler unwinding away from golf by fishing along with a few other activities. There is also a clip of Fowler golfing with Stokke, and he provides a bit of background on their relationship.

“I reached out to her on social media,” Fowler noted in the clip. “She seemed like someone that I felt like kind of fit with who I am. Very genuine, obviously beautiful. Someone that I felt like would be fun to be around.”

Fowler was also asked about how he proposed to Stokke along with their ideal date night.

“Well, I did get down on a knee, but she never really responded,” Fowler explained. “It looked like a yes…Ideal date night? I’m going to say cooking at home, open a bottle of wine, relax with the cats. Working out. Movie. Popcorn.”

As Fowler & Stokke Prepare for Their Wedding, the Golfer Has Experience as He Officiated His Sister’s Wedding in 2017

Fowler announced the couple’s engagement on June 8, 2018. The golfer is no stranger to weddings as he officiated his sister’s wedding in 2017 and recently attended good friend Jordan Spieth’s wedding at the end of 2018.

“One of the best and coolest days of my life! I was given the opportunity to officiate my little sister’s wedding then crush In N Out while listening to my boy @kelleyjamesmusic kill it!! So @dlawrence70, you may have changed her last name but I still get to claim her as my Valentine! Happy Valentine’s Day and Single Awareness Day! #InNOut #Casamigos #805s #suavemente,” Fowler posted on February 14, 2017.

There’s been no official date announced for Fowler and Stokke’s wedding. Fans are sure to know when they get married as the couple are both active on social media. Fowler attended Spieth’s wedding and even went curling with a group of golfers as part of the celebration for his buddy.

Stokke is also quite an athlete and is a former college pole vaulter at Cal. She frequently posts fitness videos of workout tips on social media.

“I run almost every day, on the track or on grass,” Stokke explained to Athleta. “Most of the running we do is shorter, i.e. multiple sets and reps of 150m or less with varying rest periods. Along with running, I do plyometrics and drills specific to pole vaulting. I also try to add several days a week of yoga and/or stand up paddling, depending on the time of year.”