Paul George Trade to Clippers Had Hilariously Bad Timing for Thunder Fans

The news of the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard is something that will hit fans in OKC hard and the timing simply couldn’t have been worse.

Sunday was slated to be “Paul George Day” in Oklahoma City, but instead of celebrating their former MVP finalist, fans will now likely opt to keep their PG13 jerseys tucked away for the foreseeable future.

After George resigned with the Thunder on a four-year deal last offseason, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt dubbed July 7 as “Paul George Day,” in honor of his commitment to the city. Reading the proclamation now is just cringe-worthy.

“Whereas after entering free agency this summer, when it was widely speculated by national NBA pundits that he would sign elsewhere, five-time All-Star Paul George instead declared late on June 30, 2018, that he was ‘here to stay.'”

Holt also pointed out in the proclamation that he would personally pay for George’s annual municipal fishing permit fee, something he now likely regrets.

Poor Oklahoma City fans. First Kevin Durant and now this.

George finished third in MVP voting last season, averaging 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Oklahoma City received Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran Danilo Gallinari and a massive collection of picks for George in the blockbuster.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Thunder’s haul includes the Clippers unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami, and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025.

George was reportedly Leonard’s partner of choice as he weighed his free agency options. Leonard reportedly recruited and pushed George to find a way to the Clippers. George quickly pressed the Thunder trade him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team obliged as it began what is set to be a massive rebuilding project.

Russell Westbrook’s Future Uncertain in Oklahoma City

What’s scary for fans in OKC is that George might not be the last superstar they see leave town this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that discontent had been brewing between not only with George and the Thunder, but also former MVP Russell Westbrook and the franchise. That likely does not improve following this deal.

Rival NBA teams have been aware of the discontent of OKC's two stars: Paul George — and Russell Westbrook, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Leonard pushed the Clippers in recent days to deliver him a second star, and they did. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

According to Spotrac, Westbrook is on the league’s richest deal with the Thunder, with a contract value of $206,794,070. He’s got three years left on his contract and is due to make upward of $38 million this season. He also has a player option in 2022 that would bring him $47 million if he opted in.

Multiple Thunder reporters pointed out that the team’s triple-double machine is likely being shopped.

“To answer the question everyone is asking, yes, I would expect this means OKC is exploring Russell Westbrook trades as well,” Brett Dawson of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

There would simply be no good timing for that deal, as former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett, signed a proclamation that said “EVERY DAY” is Russell Westbrook Day in OKC.