Raiders Rookies Take the Spotlight to Start Training Camp Practices

Training camp has started early for the Raiders rookies and they are looking to hit the ground running. With the rest of the team not reporting until July 26, the rookies will have a chance to impress coaches before the veterans come into town. While there are a number of rookies that are locks to make the roster, there are also a lot late-round and undrafted guys that will need to fight for a spot. This is the perfect opportunity to do so. These first practices are without pads, so there’s only so much the team can do, but with starting QB Derek Carr having to report early as well, the rookies will still be getting some very valuable reps.

Raiders Rookies Take the Spotlight at First Training Camp Practice

The Raiders won’t be allowing any fans to attend practices, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be able to soak in lots of coverage. HBO and Hard Knocks are already in town filming and the Raiders media department is great at releasing a ton of content out on social media. They released some highlights from the first practice.

“I’m ready to just attack the day and coming out and being the best player I can be and doing everything I can for the team,” said rookie running back Josh Jacobs.

Despite some worry that Jacobs might have a contract issue linger into camp, that was resolved well before the team was due to report in Napa. Jacobs won’t get too much of a chance to show off his skills until the pads are strapped on and he’s allowed to make contact. That being said, he’s looking very agile and explosive in these early practices. He’s getting some work as a receiver, so expect the Raiders to get creative with how they use their first-round pick out of Alabama.

Derek Carr also got the spotlight in the video and he’s already been getting great reviews from his new young teammates.

“We all know DC, he brings the juice,” said undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tyler Roemer. “That’s what we need out here every day, we need somebody who’s going to be a verbal leader, who’s going to bring that intensity.”

Rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow also got to show off his hands and pulled in at least one tough catch. Renfrow may have been a fifth round pick, but he could be a really good player for the Raiders and a great third option at receiver behind Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Surprise Rookies That Could Make the Roster

With so many new, talented players on the team, it’s going to be really hard for some of the late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents to get a spot on the team. Seventh-round pick Quinton Bell is a very intriguing option. He’s athletic as hell but is also incredibly raw. If he’s going to make the team, he’ll have to really impress coaches with how quickly he can learn how to play on an NFL defense. There are a lot of unknowns with Bell, but he could wow coaches enough with his freakish athleticism to warrant them making a spot for him.

Last Chance U star Ronald Ollie is bound to become a fan favorite with his fun personality. He’s already been getting love from his teammate and he just seems like a big teddy bear. Now, can he play football? Like Bell, Ollie is another athletic specimen that didn’t show enough consistency in college. He has the athletic traits to get him where he needs to be, but he needs to become more fundamentally sound. He’s a good kid that seems eager to learn and thrive. His positive outlook is infectious and that should be enough to possibly make a spot for him. During those long bouts away from Oakland during the season, the Raiders will need somebody who could lighten the mood. He plays a position that is crowded for the Raiders, but maybe he will at least find his way to the practice squad.

READ NEXT: Raiders Training Camp & Hard Knocks: Everything You Need to Know

