UFC 239 Odds: Jones vs. Santos Betting Breakdown

Arguably the best male and female MMA fighters in the world will be defending their titles this Saturday in Las Vegas in the two biggest bouts on the UFC 239 card. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and two-division champ Amanda Nunes are both big favorites in their respective title fights at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The question is, who is more dominant right now, Jones or Nunes? Jones (24-1, 1 No-Contest) will be taking on Thiago Santos (21-6) in the main event as a monster -750 favorite on the UFC odds as he looks to stop his opponent’s four-fight winning streak.

Santos – a former welterweight and middleweight contender – is a perfect 3-0 since moving up to 205 pounds at UFC Fight Night 137 where he scored a first-round TKO of fellow light heavyweight contender Eryk Anders by referee stoppage. But the 35-year-old Brazilian is listed as a +475 underdog this time.

Meanwhile, Jones is 2-0 since his return to action at UFC 232 where he knocked out Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title belt on December 29 of last year after Daniel Cormier moved up to heavyweight. He followed that up by earning a unanimous-decision victory against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2.

In the co-main event, Nunes (17-4) will try to build her case as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet after winning her second title belt versus Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino via a stunning first-round KO for the featherweight championship at UFC 232. Prior to that, Nunes had defended the bantamweight title three times after taking it from Miesha Tate with a first-round rear-naked choke submission at UFC 200 three years ago.

Nunes will face Holly Holm (12-4) here as a -380 favorite on the UFC 239 odds in defense of the bantamweight title. Holm is a +290 underdog and returns to 135 pounds after fighting three of her previous four at 145, including a UD loss to Cyborg for the belt at UFC 219. The former boxing champ is just 2-4 in her last six MMA bouts but three were title fights.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.