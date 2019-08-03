Freddie Kitchens Blasted by Former Browns Coach

For some reason, one-time Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie has been making the media round this week, talking about his former team.

Wylie, who rose to fame for his jiggling belly and “hut” calls on HBO’s Hard Knocks, appeared on ESPN’s Get Up earlier this week to tell tales about his former team, and more recently, jumped on the The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

While on the radio, Wylie laid into current Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, lambasting the decision by the team to make him the head coach.

One of the biggest claims Wylie made was that quarterbacks coach Kenny Zampese was responsible for the team’s strong finish, not Kitchens.

“Baker (Mayfield) likes Freddie,’’ Wylie said. “There’s a good relationship there even though (former Browns QB coach) Kenny Zampese did all the coaching there. Baker likes Freddie, so that had to (factor) into the decision.

“(But) Freddie didn’t have any coordinator experience or head coaching experience.”

He also noted that he was surprised interim head coach Gregg Williams wasn’t considered more strongly for the position.

“That shocked me because Gregg Williams turned the team around. In the second half of the season, that’s his work that got it to where it is. My own personal feeling is Gregg was too strong a candidate for the seat,’’ Wylie said. “I don’t think Dorsey wanted to go head-to-head with Gregg like he had to do with Andy Reid in Kansas City, so he kind of filtered Gregg out of the picture and he kept the search going.”

Former Browns Coach Bob Wylie Surprised by Firing

Wiley’s resume in football extends back nearly four decades but he did not survive the coaching turnover this offseason when Kitchens took over. There’s a good chance many of these new comments surfacing can likely be traced back to that.

“(It was like) ‘thank you guys, you guys did a great job. Thanks for helping me get the interview, okay? But I’m going to take this job and you guys are going to become collateral damage, that’s what will happen,”’ Wylie said.

Wylie said he heard about the firing while laying in a hospital bed recovering from an ankle injury.

“My daughter called me and said, ‘Hey, dad, you just got fired today,’’ Wylie said. “That’s the first time I head about it. I was laying in hospital bed. They packed up my office and they put my office in storage because I was still in the hospital. So that’s how it all kind of went down. That stuff happens in the National Football League.”

Freddie Kitchens Making a Strong Early Impression

The Browns have a loaded roster with Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield leading the way. And while his team have been the darlings of the NFL season so far, Kitchens hasn’t let the “fluff” go to the team’s head one bit.

“Right now, we are just a bunch of good players – a bunch of individuals,” Kitchens said. “Until we do something, that is all we are is a bunch of good players. This is the only business in the world that you hire 90 guys to fire half of them. We are not the Browns yet. We are not the Cleveland Browns yet. We are a bunch of individuals trying to get jobs. In the course of getting jobs, you see who is going to be able to come together and create the Cleveland Browns. When we walk out onto that field, we want everyone to be proud of the product that is out there.”

As for Wylie’s comments, Kitchens’ now legendary saying from his introductory press conference will do: “If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter.”

