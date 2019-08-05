Entering Year 3, Redskins’ CB Fabian Moreau Is a Player Worth Watching

Entering his third NFL season, Washington Redskins cornerback, Fabian Moreau is considered a valuable player in his position group. When the team issued out their first depth chart yesterday, Moreau was listed as the first cornerback who covers the opposing teams’ slot receiver.

The depth chart listing is a testament to the confidence that the Redskins have in the former UCLA standout.

Moreau possesses most of the physical attributes needed to be an upper-echelon cover man. The third-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft has speed, size and plays with an aggressive and physical style.

The young corner has mentioned that attention to detail and trusting his eyes on each play are big parts of his game. Consistency on every play is what he’s working towards.

Moreau mentioned that the Redskins defense – which is expected to be amongst the leagues best – is a close group and they know what they have to do and that’s to produce on the field and not paper.

Coach Jay Gruden has noticed an improvement in Moreau’s game.

“I think it’s confidence in his technique,” Gruden said. “He’s got great speed and he knows it, and sometimes these guys with great speed, they tend to play further off then they probably should. But, Fabian is starting to challenge receivers a lot more, getting his hands on them – he’s good with his hands right now. But, with all the defensive backs, the way the rules are, we have to work on getting their hands off after five yards and that’s been a challenge for everybody, for every DB in the league I think that’ll be a challenge, so. He’s doing great. He’s playing inside, he’s playing outside – obviously [Quinton] Dunbar had a great day yesterday, had three or four picks, so the secondary is starting to shape up pretty good.”

The improvement in Moreau’s play hasn’t just been noticed by Gruden but by his teammates like Pro Bowler, Josh Norman.

“Today, yesterday, the day before, I mean the way he is able to perform, he is working now where he is coming into his own,” Norman said about Moreau. “I mean you can even see that. Today he made a play on the inside – I think it was on the seven-on-seven. Fabian wouldn’t have made that play a year ago. This year, he’s making that play every time. I trust in that. You know what I’m saying. I trust in him making a play. I trust in him being where he needs to be. You can see his confidence rise. It exudes from him. I feel that. Everyone on the defense feels that. So it’s like if we can depend on that, he’s stepping up big, look, man, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with back there. So, it’s just going to be good to see and not a lot of people are talking about us and that’s good. That’s good. That’s how we like it because we don’t want to be spoke on at this point in time. We still got a lot of work to do. But when we get the pads on, come that first game of the year then we’ll be matched up with our test.”

Moreau, 25, was a highly touted corner coming out of UCLA who was seen as a late first-round or second-round prospect. He was an honorable mention all PAC 12 corner who had 149 tackles and three interceptions as a starter. A torn pectoral muscle suffered during his ‘Pro Day’ led to his slide back to the third-round where the Redskins selected him with the 81st overall pick.

Over his first two seasons in Washington, the Western High School in Davie, Florida star has amassed 72 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 6 pass deflections, and one interception.