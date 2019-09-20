Cam Newton Injury Update: Panthers QB’s Status Revealed for Week 3

Cam Newton has officially been ruled out for Week 3.

As the Carolina Panthers prepared for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, the former NFL MVP was officially ruled out due to his foot injury. Kyle Allen will make the start in Newton’s place, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

The 30-year-old veteran hadn’t practiced all week and was seen as recently as Wednesday in a walking boot due to his mid-foot sprain. Newton being ruled out for Week 3 isn’t exactly a surprise as he clearly struggled in last Thursday’s Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During that disastrous outing, Newton looked hesitant and slow as he he completed just 49 percent of his passes with a 70.1 quarterback rating while the Panthers fell to 0-2 following a 20-14 loss.

Newton will miss his seventh career start as Allen will make his second career start. The 23-year-old Allen made his first career NFL start in Week 17 of the 2018 season, leading Carolina to a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints while completing 16-of-27 passes for 228 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdowns. In fact, it’s the Panthers’ only victory in their last 10 games as they’ve gone 0-9 with Newton in his last nine appearances.

The 2015 NFL MVP has completed just 50-of-89 passes (56.2 percent) for 572 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with zero touchdowns, one interception and a 71.0 quarterback rating. His completion percentage ranks 33rd in the NFL, his yards per attempt ranks 26th and his quarterback rating ranks 31st.

In other words, Newton’s play has fell off of a cliff — and one has to hope that it’s due to the nagging injuries. A shoulder injury during the 2018 season also hampered his play.

Although Newton can blame his injury for his recent struggles, considering Carolina hasn’t won a game since November 4 of last year, there is little doubt that the franchise quarterback and his head coach Ron Rivera are on the hot seat through the first three weeks of the 2019 season.

