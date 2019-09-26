Jay-Z Coined a Phrase? Billionaire NFL Partner’s Contribution Revealed

Jay-Z’s trending on Twitter.

It was announced that Jennifer Lopez will be one of the performers at next year’s Super Bowl in Miami.

Jay-Z’s trending because last month, the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company, Roc Nation, announced that they were teaming up for events and social activism. They’re also curating the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show.

Jay-Z and the NFL’s announcement was made on the third anniversary of Colin Kaepernick’s first pregame protest.

“The goal is not protest, the goal is progress,” Rev. Deforest Buster Soaries said recently.

Progress, civil rights, sports, hip hop and mainstream are all colliding here.

Seems like Jay-Z might be the perfect fit here. There have been multitude of turning points in his life where he’d seamlessly meshed mainstream and his mixtape fanbase.

Case in point: His Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse album.

Released November 12, 2002, Blueprint 2 boasted collaborations with Kanye West, Lenny Kravitz, Sean Paul, Dr. Dre, Rakim, Beyonce, M.O.P and Pharrell Williams.

To lightly quote actor Ben Stiller who played the role of Greg Focker in the film, Meet The Parents, Blueprint 2 had a “smorgasbord aptly lain at our table.”

“Excuse Me Miss,” a single on Blueprint 2 was produced by Pharrell Williams and showcases a more vulnerable Jay-Z who raps about love at first sight. After all, he promised the woman in the song: ‘all the keys and security codes’ to his homes.

One memorable line that stood out in that song was: “I don’t land at a airport, I call it the clearport.”

A WHAT??! A clearport!

Clearport is a nickname used for Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, New Jersey. A 12 mile distance from Manhattan, Teterboro Airport is used by business executives and celebrities conveniently chartering private aircrafts in and out of the New York metropolitan area.

Private jets have always been a thing. Instagram, snapchat and Twitter may have just caught up.

“The private jet world has been intact for quite a long time,” Wholesale Jet Club’s Steven Orfali told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I guess regular people may not have realized how much these celebrities and athletes fly in private jets, but it’s been prevalent for years now.

“The reason they do it is because of privacy as well as being able to cater to their schedule. So if they have a concert that goes over a little bit late or a meeting that ends a little bit early, they go into a private airport and that doesn’t have to deal with the public and they get on to their own flight.”

Interesting.

As for the Super Bowl: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the Super Bowl LIV halftime performers.

Pepsi announced that the superstars will perform for the first time together at the Super Bowl in Miami.