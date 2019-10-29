The Houston Astros won their lone World Series in 2017 and are looking for their second championship in 2019. The Astros’ matchup with the Nationals marks the team’s third World Series appearance.

Houston was able to break through in 2017 with its first title featuring a similar core group of players as this season. All-Star Alex Bregman hit a walk-off home run in Game 5 against the Dodgers which was a key play in the series. Houston won the history-making series in seven games and manager A.J. Hinch admitted at the time that Bregman’s play exceeded his expectations.

“Obviously the play that ends the game is always my favorite one when it’s in our favor,” Hinch explained to Sporting News. “But when you watch your team celebrate on the field and the crowd is going crazy, it’s at your home stadium. When I first got to Bregman, the bear hug that a player gives you after coming up so big on the biggest stage is pretty special. And Alex Bregman and I are close, and he continues to exceed expectations and be a big-game, big-time player. That’s a special moment for a manager when you see the maturity start for one of your own.

The Astros Made the 2005 World Series With Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio But Lost to the White Sox

VideoVideo related to astros championships: how many world series has houston won? 2019-10-29T18:27:50-04:00

The dynamic duo of Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio ushered in one of the most successful eras in Astros history. Bagwell and Biggio led the team to its first-ever World Series appearance in 2005, but the Astros would come up short against the White Sox. Bagwell remains connected to the organization and admitted that the team has grown since he was playing.

“It’s taken it to another level,” Bagwell told the Houston Chronicle. “We were successful seven or eight years in a row. We came in first or second, got to the World Series once. But this team that won in ’17 could have killed the ’05 team. They’re really, really good and just to be part of it- I can’t speak for Craig, but I know how it feels- it’s fun.”

Alex Bregman Believes the Astros Are Building a Dynasty

VideoVideo related to astros championships: how many world series has houston won? 2019-10-29T18:27:50-04:00

Bregman has been vocal about his belief that the Astros are not done. Prior to the season, Bregman noted that the Astros are “going to be a dynasty.”

“The day they gave us the [World Series] ring, I put it in my closet and I haven’t looked at it because I want another one,” Bregman said, per MLB.com. “I’ll put the second one away after we win the third. … The Astros are going to be a dynasty.”

When the Nationals jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the road, it put Bregman’s words to the test. With the Astros one win away from their second title in three years, Bregman may be on to something.