Kawhi Leonard Fires Back at Lakers Fans Following Opening Night Win

Kawhi Leonard was unfazed by the Los Angeles Lakers‘ fans boos on opening night.

Prior to the start of the Los Angeles Clippers‘ 112-102 victory over the Lakers on opening night, Leonard took the mic to show his appreciation for Clippers fans attending the team’s home opener.

However, because the game took place at Staples Center, it really felt like a Lakers home game more than anything else. Needless to say, Leonard was widely booed as he tried to speak into the mic, as you can see in the video below.

Kawhi addressed the crowd and was drown out with boos pic.twitter.com/C1o8eyq2NM — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) October 23, 2019

Kawhi on Lakers Fans’ Boos: I Just Heard a Loud Noise

Leonard, who ended up with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists, explained what his reaction was once he heard the Lakers fans’ boos, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I just heard a loud noise,” Leonard said of the moment he talked into the microphone before the game. “I was just trying to be as loud as I can. I wasn’t sure if people, the Clipper fans were being loud or if it was the Laker fans. I didn’t pay attention to it too much. I was just trying to let the fans know the appreciation we have for them for coming out tonight.”

Obviously, Leonard ended up with the last laugh. After starting out the game slow by missing his first two shots to go along with two turnovers, the reigning Finals MVP put his imprint on the game. The 28-year-old veteran hit seven straight shots entering halftime, giving the Clippers an eight-point lead heading into the second half.

In the decisive fourth quarter, Leonard scored nine points and helped limit LeBron James and Anthony Davis to combined 1-of-6 shooting. This was all after the Lakers had opened the game on a 13-2 run.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had plenty of postgame praise for arguably the best player in the game today.

“He talks with his game,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Leonard. “I think that’s the way it should be.” “He was intense,” Rivers said. “You could feel that. You could feel the intensity. There’s no doubt about that. I think [assistant coach] Ty Lue said, ‘Look at him at the jump ball circle,’ where [everybody] was moving around and doing all their gestures, and Kawhi was just standing there. You could just see, he was like, ‘Throw the ball up. Let’s get this on.’ Ty was right.”

Kobe Bryant Explains Why Kawhi Chose Clippers Over Lakers

If you’re looking for an interesting take on why Leonard chose the Clippers over the Lakers, look no further than Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers legend explained that Leonard signed with the Clippers because he wanted to win a championship independent of LeBron.

Via Arazh Markazi of The Los Angeles Times.

“I’m sure Kawhi wants to take the challenge of winning independent of playing with LeBron,” Bryant said. “Maybe that was the same for P.G. I think they relish the challenge of taking on something new. I don’t think it was a slight at the Lakers. It was more about circumstances and what was already here in L.A. and on the Lakers, and they wanted to take the challenge of building something new.”

Despite missing Paul George for the season opener, Leonard did just fine leading the Clippers to a victory over their crosstown rivals.

It may only be one game into the season, but it looks like Leonard made the right decision.