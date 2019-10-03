Can Hornets’ Malik Monk End Michael Jordan’s Poor Draft History?

Let’s be frank: When it comes to the NBA Draft, Michael Jordan‘s Charlotte Hornets have been abysmal. While former general manager Rich Cho probably takes the bulk of the blame for that, Jordan has been the common thread in draft travesties going back to picking Kwame Brown for the Wizards, right though Adam Morrison and Frank Kaminsky in Charlotte.

And it could be up to Malik Monk to change all that—or, at least, he is next in line to either turn the tables or become yet another MJ flop.

Monk would not appear to be a player primed to rescue a franchise’s woebegone track record of picking prospects. In his first two NBA seasons since the Hornets made him the No. 11 pick, he has averaged 7.9 points in 15.5 minutes after coming into the draft with significant hype. He was an excellent scorer at Kentucky and made 42.5 percent of his 3s.

But for a shooting guard, he has not been a very good shooter (33.5 percent from the 3-point line) and for a guy touted as a quick-stepped attacker of the rim, he hasn’t attacked nearly enough (15.3 percent of his shots in his career have come within three feet of the rim, according to Basketball-Reference.com).

For a Charlotte offense that has been revamped with Walker’s departure, the pressure is on Monk to provide some scoring—and to validate a terrible decade of drafting in Charlotte. Three years in, he’s got his chance to prove himself.

“You never know how the year’s going to go until it gets going,” Monk told reporters this week. “So I can’t say what I want or what’s going to happen or anything. But I’ve been preparing myself for my whole career for this right here, this big ol’ opportunity. The last two years, I’ve been preparing myself for this opportunity. I’ve been waiting patient. It’s annoying but I’ve been waiting and that’s what you’ve got to do sometimes, wait for your opportunity.”

Monk should get minutes off the bench as a shooting guard. Whether coach James Borrego is ready to give Monk minutes as a backup point guard, which was one of his selling points when he arrived from Kentucky, remains to be seen.

Monk has bulked up. He weighs in at 205 pounds now, after playing at 182 last year. Coaches applauded the bulking up, which could be an indication that Borrego intends to keep him on the wing. But it’s crowded there for Hornets, who will cobble together a rotation among Miles Bridges and Dewayne Bacon (a pair of recent draftees also under some pressure to perform) plus veterans Nicolas Batum and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Hornets Have Little to Show From Jordan Drafts

Bacon, a second-rounder in 2017, has shown some promise and could start ahead of Monk at shooting guard. Bridges has flashed extraordinary athleticism and could develop into a solid wing in time. Because he was traded for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has shown star potential and was the key figure in the Thunder’s trade of Paul George, Bridges will have much to live up to himself.

But consider the way Hornets drafts have gone in recent years, especially after Jordan bought the team in 2010 and drafted Walker in 2011. In that draft, the Hornets (then Bobcats) traded up to get the No. 7 pick and instead of choosing Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson, picked dud big man Bismack Biyombo. To make matters worse, Charlotte dumped Shaun Livingston and the No. 19 pick, Tobias Harris, in the deal.

The following year, Charlotte made a fateful decision after having Bradley Beal and Kidd-Gilchrist in for the team’s final workout in the run-up to the draft. The team made Kidd-Gilchrist the pick, leaving Beal for the Wizards. Kidd-Gilchrist has made all of 23 3-pointers in seven seasons in Charlotte (16 came last season) and has never averaged double-figure scoring for a full season.

The Bobcats did about as well as they could in the 2013 draft when they had the No. 4 pick. It was not a good crop of players, though, and the team picked Cody Zeller, who never blossomed into stardom. He’s averaged 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in six seasons.

Charlotte drafted Noah Vonleh in 2014 with the No. 9 pick and traded him a year later as part of a package for Nicolas Batum. They later picked P.J. Hairston at No. 24. Hairston lasted a season-and-a-half in Charlotte and retired last year.

The team famously passed on as many as six draft picks from Boston to take Kaminsky, a favorite of Jordan, in the 2015 draft, then rebuffed offers to trade him ahead of his free agency at last year’s trade deadline. Charlotte has zero to show for the pick.

The Hornets dumped the No. 22 pick in 2016 for journeyman Marco Bellinelli, who spent one year in Charlotte. Among the players available with that pick: Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray and Malcolm Brogdon. In fairness, most teams passed on those players, but the Hornets would have done better taking a shot on a player than having a season of Bellinelli.

Can Charlotte’s New Blood Change the Narrative?

The pattern is there: Charlotte has struggled mightily when it comes to the draft and it’s the primary reason the franchise has been stuck in NBA limbo for the past six seasons, never too bad but not especially good, either. Charlotte has fluctuated between 33 and 48 wins every year since 2013-14 with two first-round eliminations in the playoffs to show for it.

For the drafts between 2011-16, the Hornets now have Kidd-Gilchrist and Zeller still on the roster, with picks in 2011 and 14 having been used to help bring in Rozier and Batum. That’s a scant haul.

But maybe that can change. Bridges and rookie P.J. Washington, another Kentucky product, could be part of turning things around, draft-wise, for the Hornets. Next up is Monk, entering his third season and having registered as a major disappointment thus far. He’ll get the opportunity this year. The Hornets need him to take advantage.

