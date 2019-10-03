Rashaad Penny Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks RB in Week 5?

For weeks there’s been rumblings off Chris Carson losing the reigns in the Seattle Seahawks backfield due to his inability to hold onto the football.

However Carson performed admirably in Week 4, putting an end the speculation of the team looking elsewhere for production from their backfield, or so we thought.

Former first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny is set to make his return to the Seattle Seahawks lineup on Thursday night, is he worth a flex look vs. the Los Angeles Rams? Let’s dive in.

Rashaad Penny Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Rams

Rashaad Penny has been held out of the previous two games due to a lingering hamstring injury. However, it seems as if the Seahawks have been overprotective of their running back. Head Coach Pete Carroll came out and stated that Penny “looked like he could have gone” vs. the Cardinals last week. Carroll’s comments bode well for the running back’s health entering Thursday night, and should be fairly close to 100% come kick-off.

Unfortunately, Penny’s return may have come just one week too late for fantasy owners. Over Penny’s two-game absence Carson lost two fumbles to add to his season total of three, while averaging just 3.75 yards per carry on the ground. However, Carson reverted back to his pre fumble-itious form last Sunday. rushed for 100+ yards on 22 carries while forcing an absurd 21 missed/broken tackles.

Chris Carson got charted with 21(!!) missed/broken tackles yesterday. 18 rush / 3 rec Most we’ve recorded in a game at @SportsInfo_SIS. I watched them all and the number was legit. — Corey March (@corey_march1) September 30, 2019

Carson seems to have officially once again locked down bell cow duties in the Seattle backfield, however, we all know his limitations as a pass-catcher. Or should we say his previous limitations as a pass-catcher. Carson has averaged 4+ receptions and 34 ypg as a receiver this season. Aside from Carson, CJ Prosise has awaken from the dead to even get some viable run time as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. All this begs to question, what will Penny’s role be amidst his return? For Thursday night, it will likely be no more than being a change of pace to Carson. Although that may be just enough to take a flyer on Penny this week.

We all witnessed the beatdown the Los Angeles Rams suffered at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago. Blinded by the aerial attack that Jameis Winston put in to effect on the Rams secondary was the continued Rams struggles to defend the run. The Rams allowed both Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones to find the endzone in Week 4. Los Angeles has now allowed five rushing touchdowns this season, the second-most in football. Their issues to keeping running backs out of the endzone have carried over into them surrendering the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs in 2019.

Should You Start or Sit Rashaad Penny in Week 5?

If Penny is indeed a go for Thursday night, which it looks like he will be, I do expect him to be involved in the gameplan. However, he is undeniably the second fiddle to Chris Carson in the Seattle run game.

Penny has a decent chance of putting between 8-12 fantasy points if all goes well for the former San Diego Aztec. Still, you’d be hard-pressed to plug him into your lineup vs. the Rams. He’s a low-end flex flyer at best. You would be best off looking elsewhere to fill out your lineup in Week 5.

