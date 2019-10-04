Sam Darnold Injury Update: Jets QB’s Status Revealed for Week 5

The New York Jets have officially ruled out their starting quarterback for Week 5.

As the Jets prepare to face the ultra-talented Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, they’ll have to do so without Sam Darnold. That would be because the Jets starter has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s tilt by head coach Adam Gase.

Coach Gase announces that QB Sam Darnold is out Sunday for #NYJvsPHI. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 4, 2019

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network mentions, Darnold was an active participant in the Jets’ practices this week. However, his spleen is not where it needs to be just yet.

Not surprisingly, the #Jets have ruled QB Sam Darnold out for this week’s game. He got a lot of reps in practice, but the spleen did not do what Darnold wanted it to do. So, he waits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2019

Darnold had played in the team’s Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. However, due to a bout with mononucleosis, the second-year quarterback has been sidelined over the past three weeks as rookie Luke Falk has taken over the starting quarterback job.

Darnold’s Enlarged Spleen a Symptom of Mono

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, an enlarged spleen is a common symptom of the mono virus.

“He was not cleared to play after undergoing testing Thursday night, Gase said. Darnold was set to have an ultrasound and a blood test to determine if his spleen, previously enlarged, has returned to its normal size. An enlarged spleen — a common symptom of mono — could rupture with a blow to the midsection. Darnold has been practicing with a custom-made, hard-plastic brace that protects his rib-cage area and he’s planning to wear the brace when he plays.”

Darnold had also commented on his potential return on Thursday, stating that as much as he wants to play, he’s not going to risk his life for a football game.

“It’s a tough thing because you want to stay safe,” Darnold said Thursday. “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there and I’m not going to die.”

With Darnold out once again, the Jets will rely on Falk to handle the starting quarterback job for at least one more week. The 24-year-old Falk has completed 68.1 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and one interception this season.

The Jets are optimistic that their 22-year-old quarterback will return next week when they take on another talented NFC East opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets will enter their Week 5 matchup against the Eagles as 14.5-point underdogs.

Jets Versus Eagles Betting Trends

As the winless Jets prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the 2-2 Eagles, the betting trends are going against New York. Not only are the Jets 0-10 in their last 10 games against the Eagles, New York just isn’t a good team bet on, period.

The Jets are 1-7 straight-up in their last eight games on the road, 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and their 0-6 straight up in their last six games overall.

Considering the Jets are starting a sixth-round draft pick at quarterback against an Eagles defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in interceptions forced, I’d highly suggest taking the Eagles to cover the 14.5-point spread.

Furthermore, with the over/under being 43.5 points, I’d take the OVER considering the Eagles’ offense should be expected to pound on the Jets’ defense.

