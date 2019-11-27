Celtics Fans Troll Kyrie Irving With ‘Coward’ Posters Outside TD Garden Ahead of Nets-Celtics Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was supposed to suit up against his former team the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden. A shoulder injury prevented him from doing so, and now Celtics fans are trolling their former phenom for missing what would have been a problematic homecoming.

These fliers are posted on poles across the street from TD Garden. Kyrie Irving will not play tonight in Boston. pic.twitter.com/csk2mC3cuI — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 27, 2019

After one season in Beantown, Irving said goodbye to the storied franchise and with it came incessant criticism from Celtics fans. The former number one overall pick helped the C’s get to the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year before ultimately losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Joining former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, Irving signed a four-year, $141 million contract to take his talents to Barclays Center.

Currently out the front of TD Garden: pic.twitter.com/dVKuCOu0rT — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) November 27, 2019

Following Wednesday night’s game, the Nets host the Celtics at home on Friday night and Brooklyn won’t return to Boston until March 3.