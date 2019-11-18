Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Outlook

Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Outlook

  • Updated

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a potential budding star residing in San Francisco and assess whether his recent success is sustainable. Plus, an injury to a perceived WR1 out of Pittsburgh who has failed to live up to expectations this season.

Week 12 will eliminate a few top-end pass catchers from our lineups, most notably Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs due to byes.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12

Many believed JuJu Smith-Schuster’s (WR19) concussion would be the injury we would have to monitor throughout the week. Apparently, that’s not the case.

Smith-Schuster’s playing status is now up in the air for this week’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. As painful as it may be to say, the loss of JuJu to your lineup may actually be a positive. Many owners have forcefully placed the wideout in their lineups all season simply because of his draft position. However, he’s averaged just 4.46 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. He’s also failed to reach eight fantasy points in three straight games.

Deebo Samuel’s (WR25) recent mini breakout has been quite special to watch for a guy who had him pegged as the WR1 coming out of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wideout has been phenomenal over his past two games. While many may peg his string of success to the rookie finally starting to learn the NFL ropes, I would argue the talent has always been there, it’s just the fact that his usage has finally caught up to it.

After seeing five or fewer targets in six of his first eight games of the season, Samuel has received no fewer than 10 targets over the past two weeks.  The rookie has rewarded the 49ers and fantasy owners for their added faith in the rookie pass-catcher, ranking as the sixth-highest scoring player at his position from Week 10 through Week 11.

Samuel has a great chance of keeping the magic going Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. While it is true that Green Bay has surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season, they’ve taken a noticeable step back over recent weeks. Since Week 4, five of the last six leading receivers to face off with the Packers have averaged an eye-popping 130.8 receiving yards. Samuel has averaged 123 yards over his past two games.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. CAR

2

 Julio Jones ATL

vs. TB

3

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. IND

4

 Davante Adams GB

@ SF

5

 Mike Evans TB

@ ATL

6

 Chris Godwin TB

@ ATL

7

 DJ Chark JAC

@ TEN

8

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. MIA

9

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ NE

10

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. DAL

11

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. BAL

12

 Tyler Lockett SEA INJ

@ PHI

13

 Golden Tate NYG

@ CHI

14

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. OAK

15

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ BUF

16

 Marvin Jones DET

@ WAS

17

 DJ Metcalf SEA

@ PHI

18

 Kenny Golladay DET

@ WAS

19

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

@ CIN

20

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. TB

21

 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ

vs. PIT

22

 DJ Moore CAR

@ NO

23

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. NYG

24

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. MIA

25

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. GB

26

 John Brown BUF

vs. DEN

27

 Mohamed Sanu NE

vs. DAL

28

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. BAL

29

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ NO

30

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

vs. IND

31

 Josh Gordon SEA

@ PHI

32

 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

vs. SEA

33

 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

@ CHI

34

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ LAR

35

 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ

vs. BAL

36

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ CLE

37

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

vs. GB

38

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ CHI

39

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. DET

40

 Tyrell Williams OAK

@ NYJ

41

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. IND

42

 AJ Brown TEN

vs. JAC

43

 Auden Tate CIN INJ

vs. PIT

44

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

@ NYJ

45

 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ

vs. DAL

46

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ NE

47

 Dede Westbrook JAC

@ TEN

48

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

vs. OAK

49

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. DEN

50

 Zach Pascal IND

@ HOU

51

 Danny Amendola DET

@ WAS

52

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. NYG

53

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. JAC

54

 Randall Cobb DAL

@ NE

55

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. MIA

56

 Keke Coutee HOU

vs. IND

57

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. BAL

58

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

vs. CAR

59

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ CIN

60

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. JAC

61

 Allen Lazard GB

@ SF

62

 Jordan Matthews PHI

vs. SEA

63

 Chris Conley JAC

@ TEN

64

 Nelson Agholor PHI

vs. SEA

65

 Malik Turner SEA

@ PHI

66

 Alex Erickson CIN

vs. PIT

67

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

@ SF

68

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ LAR

69

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ OAK

70

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. NYG

71

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. TB

72

 James Washington PIT

@ CIN

73

 Jake Kumerow GB

@ SF

74

 Willie Snead BAL

@ LAR

75

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. DET

76

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ SF

77

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. DET

78

 Tavon Austin DAL

@ NE

79

 Dante Pettis SF

vs. GB

80

 Duke Williams BUF

vs. DEN
