Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Outlook

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a potential budding star residing in San Francisco and assess whether his recent success is sustainable. Plus, an injury to a perceived WR1 out of Pittsburgh who has failed to live up to expectations this season.

Week 12 will eliminate a few top-end pass catchers from our lineups, most notably Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs due to byes.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12

Many believed JuJu Smith-Schuster’s (WR19) concussion would be the injury we would have to monitor throughout the week. Apparently, that’s not the case.

On the same play he suffered a concussion against the Browns, Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster also injured his knee and now Pittsburgh is uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Cincinnati, per league sources. Steelers WR Diontae Johnson also nursing a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2019

Smith-Schuster’s playing status is now up in the air for this week’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. As painful as it may be to say, the loss of JuJu to your lineup may actually be a positive. Many owners have forcefully placed the wideout in their lineups all season simply because of his draft position. However, he’s averaged just 4.46 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. He’s also failed to reach eight fantasy points in three straight games.

Deebo Samuel’s (WR25) recent mini breakout has been quite special to watch for a guy who had him pegged as the WR1 coming out of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wideout has been phenomenal over his past two games. While many may peg his string of success to the rookie finally starting to learn the NFL ropes, I would argue the talent has always been there, it’s just the fact that his usage has finally caught up to it.

After seeing five or fewer targets in six of his first eight games of the season, Samuel has received no fewer than 10 targets over the past two weeks. The rookie has rewarded the 49ers and fantasy owners for their added faith in the rookie pass-catcher, ranking as the sixth-highest scoring player at his position from Week 10 through Week 11.

Samuel has a great chance of keeping the magic going Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. While it is true that Green Bay has surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season, they’ve taken a noticeable step back over recent weeks. Since Week 4, five of the last six leading receivers to face off with the Packers have averaged an eye-popping 130.8 receiving yards. Samuel has averaged 123 yards over his past two games.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Michael Thomas NO vs. CAR 2 Julio Jones ATL vs. TB 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. IND 4 Davante Adams GB @ SF 5 Mike Evans TB @ ATL 6 Chris Godwin TB @ ATL 7 DJ Chark JAC @ TEN 8 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. MIA 9 Amari Cooper DAL @ NE 10 Julian Edelman NE vs. DAL 11 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. BAL 12 Tyler Lockett SEA INJ @ PHI 13 Golden Tate NYG @ CHI 14 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. OAK 15 Courtland Sutton DEN @ BUF 16 Marvin Jones DET @ WAS 17 DJ Metcalf SEA @ PHI 18 Kenny Golladay DET @ WAS 19 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ @ CIN 20 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. TB 21 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ vs. PIT 22 DJ Moore CAR @ NO 23 Allen Robinson CHI vs. NYG 24 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. MIA 25 Deebo Samuel SF vs. GB 26 John Brown BUF vs. DEN 27 Mohamed Sanu NE vs. DAL 28 Robert Woods LAR vs. BAL 29 Curtis Samuel CAR @ NO 30 Will Fuller HOU INJ vs. IND 31 Josh Gordon SEA @ PHI 32 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ vs. SEA 33 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ @ CHI 34 Marquise Brown BAL @ LAR 35 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ vs. BAL 36 DeVante Parker MIA @ CLE 37 Emmanuel Sanders SF vs. GB 38 Darius Slayton NYG @ CHI 39 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DET 40 Tyrell Williams OAK @ NYJ 41 Kenny Stills HOU vs. IND 42 AJ Brown TEN vs. JAC 43 Auden Tate CIN INJ vs. PIT 44 Hunter Renfrow OAK @ NYJ 45 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ vs. DAL 46 Michael Gallup DAL @ NE 47 Dede Westbrook JAC @ TEN 48 Demaryius Thomas NYJ vs. OAK 49 Cole Beasley BUF vs. DEN 50 Zach Pascal IND @ HOU 51 Danny Amendola DET @ WAS 52 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. NYG 53 Corey Davis TEN vs. JAC 54 Randall Cobb DAL @ NE 55 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. MIA 56 Keke Coutee HOU vs. IND 57 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. BAL 58 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO vs. CAR 59 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CIN 60 Adam Humphries TEN vs. JAC 61 Allen Lazard GB @ SF 62 Jordan Matthews PHI vs. SEA 63 Chris Conley JAC @ TEN 64 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. SEA 65 Malik Turner SEA @ PHI 66 Alex Erickson CIN vs. PIT 67 M. Valdez-Scantling GB @ SF 68 Miles Boykin BAL @ LAR 69 Robby Anderson NYJ @ OAK 70 Anthony Miller CHI vs. NYG 71 Russell Gage ATL vs. TB 72 James Washington PIT @ CIN 73 Jake Kumerow GB @ SF 74 Willie Snead BAL @ LAR 75 Trey Quinn WAS vs. DET 76 Geronimo Allison GB @ SF 77 Paul Richardson WAS vs. DET 78 Tavon Austin DAL @ NE 79 Dante Pettis SF vs. GB 80 Duke Williams BUF vs. DEN