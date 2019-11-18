Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Outlook

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a potential budding star residing in San Francisco and assess whether his recent success is sustainable. Plus, an injury to a perceived WR1 out of Pittsburgh who has failed to live up to expectations this season.
Week 12 will eliminate a few top-end pass catchers from our lineups, most notably Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs due to byes.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12
Many believed JuJu Smith-Schuster’s (WR19) concussion would be the injury we would have to monitor throughout the week. Apparently, that’s not the case.
Smith-Schuster’s playing status is now up in the air for this week’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. As painful as it may be to say, the loss of JuJu to your lineup may actually be a positive. Many owners have forcefully placed the wideout in their lineups all season simply because of his draft position. However, he’s averaged just 4.46 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. He’s also failed to reach eight fantasy points in three straight games.
Deebo Samuel’s (WR25) recent mini breakout has been quite special to watch for a guy who had him pegged as the WR1 coming out of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wideout has been phenomenal over his past two games. While many may peg his string of success to the rookie finally starting to learn the NFL ropes, I would argue the talent has always been there, it’s just the fact that his usage has finally caught up to it.
After seeing five or fewer targets in six of his first eight games of the season, Samuel has received no fewer than 10 targets over the past two weeks. The rookie has rewarded the 49ers and fantasy owners for their added faith in the rookie pass-catcher, ranking as the sixth-highest scoring player at his position from Week 10 through Week 11.
Samuel has a great chance of keeping the magic going Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. While it is true that Green Bay has surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season, they’ve taken a noticeable step back over recent weeks. Since Week 4, five of the last six leading receivers to face off with the Packers have averaged an eye-popping 130.8 receiving yards. Samuel has averaged 123 yards over his past two games.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. CAR
|
2
|Julio Jones ATL
|
vs. TB
|
3
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. IND
|
4
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ SF
|
5
|Mike Evans TB
|
@ ATL
|
6
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ ATL
|
7
|DJ Chark JAC
|
@ TEN
|
8
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
9
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ NE
|
10
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. DAL
|
11
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
12
|Tyler Lockett SEA INJ
|
@ PHI
|
13
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ CHI
|
14
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. OAK
|
15
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ BUF
|
16
|Marvin Jones DET
|
@ WAS
|
17
|DJ Metcalf SEA
|
@ PHI
|
18
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
@ WAS
|
19
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
@ CIN
|
20
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. TB
|
21
|Tyler Boyd CIN INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
22
|DJ Moore CAR
|
@ NO
|
23
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
24
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
25
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. GB
|
26
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. DEN
|
27
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
vs. DAL
|
28
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
29
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ NO
|
30
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
vs. IND
|
31
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
@ PHI
|
32
|Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
33
|Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
|
@ CHI
|
34
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ LAR
|
35
|Brandin Cooks LAR INJ
|
vs. BAL
|
36
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ CLE
|
37
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
vs. GB
|
38
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ CHI
|
39
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. DET
|
40
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
@ NYJ
|
41
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. IND
|
42
|AJ Brown TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
43
|Auden Tate CIN INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
44
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
@ NYJ
|
45
|Phillip Dorsett NE INJ
|
vs. DAL
|
46
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ NE
|
47
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
@ TEN
|
48
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
vs. OAK
|
49
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. DEN
|
50
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ HOU
|
51
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ WAS
|
52
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
53
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
54
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
@ NE
|
55
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
56
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
vs. IND
|
57
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
58
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
vs. CAR
|
59
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ CIN
|
60
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
61
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ SF
|
62
|Jordan Matthews PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
63
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ TEN
|
64
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
65
|Malik Turner SEA
|
@ PHI
|
66
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
67
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
@ SF
|
68
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ LAR
|
69
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ OAK
|
70
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
71
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. TB
|
72
|James Washington PIT
|
@ CIN
|
73
|Jake Kumerow GB
|
@ SF
|
74
|Willie Snead BAL
|
@ LAR
|
75
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. DET
|
76
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ SF
|
77
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. DET
|
78
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
@ NE
|
79
|Dante Pettis SF
|
vs. GB
|
80
|Duke Williams BUF
|
vs. DEN
-
