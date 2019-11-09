Former Teammate Compares Rams’ Jared Goff to Hall of Fame QB

In 2016, the hype surrounding Los Angeles Rams No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff quickly fizzled out following a dismal 0-7 start to his NFL career.

Since then, Goff’s career has maintained an upward trajectory, hitting its peak last season as a centerpiece of the Rams’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2001. Despite posting career-bests across the board in 2018, the public perception of the 25-year-old signal caller remains skeptical.

During a recent interview, one of Goff’s former teammates came to his defense.

An Elite Comparison

Veteran CB Aqib Talib, recently traded from L.A. to the Miami Dolphins at the NFL trade deadline, shared some high praise of Goff’s game to FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd. When asked about what he saw from the California product in practice, Talib was quick to draw a comparison to Hall of Fame quarterback and current Denver Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway.

“It’s like John Elway highlights in practice, said Talib. “He’s got one of the best deep balls – most accurate, best deep balls that I’ve seen in a long time.”

The veteran cornerback even recalled a time when Rams Head Coach Sean McVay pitted him against Goff in a play-calling competition while practicing the 2-minute drill, which Talib claims to have emerged victorious.

“I didn’t know if Sean [McVay] was calling the plays or Jared was calling the plays because it was the same routine and the same reps that Sean would do,” Talib said. “That just goes to show me that he’s growing super, super comfortable in this offense.”

Originally drafted 20th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Talib has worn three other NFL helmets in his career, including the New England Patriots (2012-13), Denver Broncos (2014-17), and most recently the Rams (2018-19). And while it isn’t uncommon for players to praise one another in the media, it’s difficult to ignore how strongly Talib feels about Goff’s future prospects.

“Criticize him all you want, man. Jared is going to be one of the elite guys for a long time in this league,” stated the 12-year defensive back.

Notable in November

Despite some pedestrian passing totals through the first eight games of the 2019 season, there’s reason to believe Goff is headed towards an uptick production.

According to the Los Angeles Rams PR department, as seen on THE HERD with Colin Cowherd, Goff boasts the highest passer rating (107.8) among all quarterbacks (min. 300 attempts) in the month of November dating back to 1950.

The next closest is Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson with a rating of 105.2, followed by Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (104.3), former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo (103.7), and New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (102.7).

Fresh off a bye week, it appears Goff will have some favorable history on his side as L.A. prepares to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 10. The team will finish out the month with home tilts against the Chicago Bears (3-5) and Baltimore Ravens (6-2).

The impending matchups against the Steelers and Ravens will both be the first of Goff’s career.

