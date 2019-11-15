Mason Rudolph’s Relationship Status on Facebook Is ‘Single’

Mason Rudolph, who stepped in as Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback after it was deemed that veteran Ben Roethlisberger would be out for the rest of the season, and the 24-year-old has handled the pressure of being in the national spotlight as the franchise’s new play caller with both maturity and ease.

Prior to the rookie starter taking a terrifying helmet hit while playing against the Baltimore Ravens in early October which left him briefly unconscious, Rudolph had continued to show improvement with each game. The quarterback once again resumed his starting position on October 30, and leading the team against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and helped Pittsburgh win 27-14.

As Rudolph maintains his role as starting quarterback, back-up Devlin Hodges stepped in while he was recovering from a concussion, the young star is back in the media spotlight, and fans can’t help but wonder about his personal life, especially, if he’s dating anyone special, has a girlfriend, or is married.

Users online only need to check out his Facebook page to see that the budding NFL star is single. Now, it’s not required to fill out any personal information one’s Facebook profile, especially your relationship status, but Rudolph, who last posted on the social media site six months ago, maintains his single status.

Rudolph isn’t super into social media, like many other athletes in his position. He posts pictures on Instagram every now and then, all of which are mostly football related. If they aren’t photos from Steelers’ games or practice, Rudolph is posting pictures of his family, which includes his parents, Jamie and Brett Rudolph, brother Logan, who plays defensive end for the Clemson Tigers, and his adopted sister, Dasha.

Despite his newfound fame, Rudolph has not been spotted out with any significant others via social media or gossip sites, and there are no pictures of possible significant others featured on his Twitter or Instagram.

Rudolph Is A Devout Christian

Rudolph attended Westminster Catawba Christian School and later transferred to Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before attending Oklahoma State University. After a stellar college football career, he was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his sophomore year at OSU, Rudolph embarked on a trip to Israel with his grandparents, Jim and Carole Logan. Along with members of their church, they visited all the historical sites for which Christians believe were deemed holy by Jesus Christ thousands of years ago.

Rudolph mentioned that at the start of his career, when OSU coach Mike Gundy picked him to end his red-shirt season and have him start for the team with only three games left in the season, he turned to his faith for answers.

“I wanted to finish my redshirt year,” Rudolph told The Herald in 2015. “My family and I were real nervous headed into that week, especially with Baylor, so I was praying a lot. Spiritually, it was kind of a rough one, because you weren’t sure this was the right thing to do.”

While Rudolph’s first start didn’t go great, OSU lost 49-28 to the No. 7 ranked Baylor, but two weeks later, brought his to a late win against rival Oklahoma, which made the Cowboys eligible to play in a bowl game.

“God had a bigger plan,” Rudolph said. “It kind of looked bad at the beginning, but it turned out to be great. That’s kind of the way I’ve looked at it.”

