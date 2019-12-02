Browns Lineman Sheds New Light on Myles Garrett Investigation

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi returned from his one-game suspension on Sunday in his team’s 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ogunjobi recorded three tackles against the Steelers, but the defense as a whole struggled to make life hard for Pittsburgh’s third-string, undrafted rookie QB Devlin “Duck” Hodges. The Browns got to Hodges just once for a sack as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns were desperately missing Myles Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely for bashing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in a brawl last time the teams met. And it didn’t help that Olivier Vernon — another Pro Bowl talent at defensive end — was hobbled in the first half and didn’t return in his first game back from a knee injury that had kept him out three weeks.

After the game, Ogunjobi shared some of his thoughts on Garrett, specifically his allegation that Rudolph called him a racial slur, sparking the act of violence.

Larry Ogunjobi said Myles Garrett did tell him about the racial slur immediately after the first Steelers game. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) December 1, 2019

Ogunjobi admitted that Garrett told him about the slur right after the game. Previously, Browns players and coaches who were asked about the allegation said they hadn’t heard of it before it was reported. Ogunjobi told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd that he was waiting for the appeal to share the news.

“You’ve got to remember, nobody has ever gone through this process before,” Ogunjobi said. “It’s our third year; we’ve never had something like that happen.”

Myles Garrett Upset With Being Labeled a Liar

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson has revealed that Garrett’s appeal alleged that Rudolph called him a racial slur. Garrett said he didn’t want the claim to be public, however, he also doubled-down on it saying: “I know what I heard,” despite NFL officials saying they found no evidence that Rudolph said the alleged slur.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Rudolph has denied the claim on multiple occasions.

“It’s totally untrue and I couldn’t believe it and I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact, but it is what it is,” Rudolph told reporters. “I think I’ve moved on.”

Ogunjobi said what is making Garrett salty about the situation is that he’s being painted as a liar.

“I feel like he’s upset people were calling him a liar,” Ogunjobi told The Athletic. “That’s not something to joke about. He’s not that type of person.”

Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey to Return Next Week

Maurkice Pouncey was the only Steelers player suspended in the brawl and is set to return next week against the Arizona Cardinals. Pouncey kicked and punched Garrett following the helmet swing against Rudolph, initially being suspended three games. After his appeal, the missed time was reduced to two game.

After the win against the Browns on Sunday, Pouncey got the game ball.

I also saw @CamHeyward leaving the lockeroom with a football in his hand.

“Hey Cam, you got game ball?”

“Nah”

“What’s up with the ball?”

“I’m bringing it to @MaurkicePouncey, he gets game ball” #Steelers — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 1, 2019

The Steelers also showed their support for their teammate by wearing “FREE POUNCEY” sweatshirts on the way into the stadium.

