Jason Kelce Challenges Eagles Leaders to Step Up: Report

The Eagles needed a kick in the pants. There was only one man qualified to put heeled boots to rear-end.

His name? Jason Kelce, of course.

The Eagles center and fiery leader reportedly delivered a “passionate and emotional speech” to the locker room as a way to both challenge and inspire the team. Kelce has quite the reputation for reeling off impressive speeches, although no Mummers costumes were involved during this latest one.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was the first to report on Kelce’s speech. It came on the heels of Doug Pederson holding a padded practice without the consent of the team’s leadership council. No matter, Kelce seemed on board. He is one of the most liked and respected men on the roster.

“I think as a leader, you just take accountability,” Kelce said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think that’s what leadership is. Leadership is taking accountability yourself and holding others to the same standard, regardless of what’s going on.”

Kelce added that there would no finger-pointing of any kind. That’s not what championship teams do.

“I just think that weak leaders stop doing that and they start pointing fingers when times get tough,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Strong leaders hold strong, they remain accountable, they try to lift others up, they try to take things off other people’s shoulders, put more on theirs.”

Kelce Plays Role of Good Sport after Brother’s Prank

Everyone knows Jason Kelce is one of the nicest and most accommodating players in the NFL. When Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report and Jason’s brother Travis decided to play a prank on the Eagles center, he was a saint following a skit that could have gone awry.

Travis — the Pro-Bowl tight end for the Chiefs — lured Jason to a charity event in Cleveland where he asked his brother to sign a very valuable auction item.

It was a jersey featuring irreplaceable autographs from a wide-ranging array of celebrities and professional athletes, including Justin Timberlake and Deion Sanders. It was set to be their highest-priced item.

Then, they offer Jason a glass of wine and the server proceeds to spill it all over the jersey. Better yet, she blames the mishap on Jason and he offers to pay for whatever the highest bid would have been.

Obviously, she was in on the joke. The whole episode is hilarious and worth watching in full.

Eli Manning to Start versus Eagles on Monday Night Football

Eli Manning will be the Giants starting quarterback on “Monday Night Football.” It was previously reported that Manning would likely be forced into action following an injury to Daniel Jones.

The team announced the move on Saturday as their rookie quarterback deals with a high ankle sprain. Jones may be done for the season considering he’s the new face of the franchise.

Manning will draw the start for New York in what should be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. In fact, many Eagles players are worried about facing the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

