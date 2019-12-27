Katy Berteau, Edward Aschoff’s Fiancé, Breaks Silence After His Sudden Death

The sudden death of ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff shook the world on Christmas Eve, none more so than for his fiancée, Katy Berteau. The University of Florida graduate and SEC journalist passed away on his birthday at age 34 from pneumonia.

The couple’s relationship dated back to 2014, and they became engaged after she proposed to him in December 2018. They were preparing to tie to the knot on April 18, 2020, in New Orleans. Both the ceremony and reception were set to take place at Pavilion of Two Sisters.

While Aschoff was constantly on national TV and shared both his work and personal life on social media, Berteau was quite the opposite. Her Instagram profile was set to private and her Facebook page was extremely limited to the public.

But after being flooded with well-wishes from people around the country mourning Aschoff’s passing, Berteau took to his official Twitter and Instagram account to thank everyone for their condolences, and share both the grueling and beautiful details of the days leading up to her longtime love’s final days.

Berteau’s message began with gratitude: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences and prayers for me and his family and friends. The outpouring of love, admiration and gratitude for his life have been so incredible, and have helped me through these last few days. It has brought me brief moments of joy in this darkness to see all the pictures, videos and memories of all the lives he touched.”

“I couldn’t be more proud that the one thing people are talking about most was his ability to lift them up with his energy, light, and that all-encompassing smile.I also want to take this opportunity to provide more clarity about his passing. As a journalist, it was of the utmost importance to him that stories be accurate.”

Berteau Revealed Aschoff Died Within 3 Days Of Aschoff Being Admitted To The ICU

Berteau said the Aschoff made two trips to the hospital before he died. She wrote, “Edward was admitted to the hospital a week after our first visit to the ER, where he was diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia. After failed antibiotic treatment, with worsening of symptoms, we took him back to the ER and he was immediately admitted.”

“After many tests – bone marrow and lung biopsies – treatment was started for a presumed diagnosis of HLH, an unregulated, over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues. Within 3 days of being moved into the ICU, he passed.”

In Berteau’s Moving Message, Shared Numerous Never-Seen Before Photos

While pouring her heart out online, Berteau also shared photo of the couple, and of Aschoff with his parents, both of whom had already passed away.

She wrote, “I want to share the brightness that he showed, even up until the last day he was awake. He kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were doing.

“He also loved Christmas so much that, even from the ICU, he was coordinating with my friend about wrapping my presents so I could be surprised. He loved people with his entire being.”

Berteau Is Arranging Funeral Services & Set Up A GoFundMe In Aschoff’s Memory

Also, I’ve been made aware that there are fraudulent GoFundMe’s and other accounts that are claiming to be collecting money for Edward’s family or funeral funds. For the record, this is the only one that is going to our family: https://t.co/BdjYawZ0Ib — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 27, 2019

Berteau closed her message by writing, “We are still working on the details for his services, but there will be a small memorial in Oxford, MS, and a main service will be held in Atlanta, GA. I will share details as soon as I can. Thank you all again for loving him as much as he loved you. With appreciation, Edward’s Fiancé, Katy Berteau.”

Since there are a few fake GoFundMe accounts on the Internet, here is the official funeral fund. Thus far, nearly $17,000 has beed raised.

