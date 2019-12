The Seattle Seahawks executed a beautiful fake punt thanks in large part to Travis Homer, who rushed for 29 yards on fourth down to keep the drive going for Seattle. While any fake punt is a bold call, the fake Pete Carroll made the decision to attempt it in Seattle’s own end is even more impressive.

It seemed like Carroll and the Seahawks coaching staff sensed that they had lost some momentum after a 58 yards pass from Kirk Cousins to Laquon Treadwell, who was wide open downfield.