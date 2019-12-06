Utah RB Zack Moss Is Ready To Marry Girlfriend Jesse Santos

While Zack Moss, University of Utah‘s star running back, a key player who delayed turning pro last year and has helped take the No. 5 ranked Utes to an impressive 11-1 season thus far, prepares to play the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (10-2) in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, cheering him on the stands will be his beloved girlfriend, Jesse Santos.

Even though Moss, who stands at 5’10 and 215 pounds, is an absolute beast on the field, during the 2019 season alone he’s racked up 15 touchdowns and 1,246 yards, when it comes to his relationship, the NFL prospect is a complete teddy bear, and unafraid to show the entire world just how much he adores Santos.

The Florida native is no-shame head over heels in love with his girlfriend, who also studied at Utah, and when the couple celebrated their 1-year anniversary in October, he shared a photo on Instagram with caption, “One year down. Forever to go. Thank you for making life sweeter.”

Santos reciprocates the love right back to Moss, who’s become one of the top running backs in the entire PAC-12. She’s his No. 1 fan on and off the field. On their anniversary, she posted the same photo as Moss with the caption, “One year with this amazing man. Thank you for being you! I admire how strong and driven you are. Enjoy every second of all your accomplishments. I love you and I am so proud of you!! #oneyear #breakingrecords.”

Moss also comments on all of Santos’ Instagram tributes to him. He wrote, “I Love You Queen. U da best!!” and when on graduation day he commented, “Yesssss it does beyond excited to do this with u.”

A Proposal Is Imminent For Moss & Santos

Santos is clearly Moss’ ride-or-die, meaning wherever he goes top play professional football next year, she will be accompanying him, and likely with a big sparkling rock on her finger.

As Moss explained KSL.com, the reason he didn’t forgo his senior year at Utah to join the NFL Draft, in which we was already guaranteed to be a second round pick, he wanted to earn his bachelor’s degree, win the PAC-12 Championship, and play in the College Football Playoffs.

“If we didn’t have the team that we’re going to have this upcoming season, I probably would have taken a different route,” Moss said. “But all of those things lining up, I just felt like I could do without the money right now. I didn’t want to have any regrets at the end of the day about not finishing up here and leaving things on the table.”

“When I came here, my goal was to be the best running back of all time and be one of the best players to ever walk through this university,” he continued. “And now sitting here, having the opportunity to do that, it’s something I couldn’t pass up on, no matter what.”

When Moss succeeded in helping the Utes reach the PAC-12 Championship game, a picture with Santos celebrating with him on the field was the first photo he shared on Instagram. Including snaps with his immediate family he wrote, “Special times with special people! I’ll remember this night as long as I live! Thank you to the state of Utah, Thank you to all the fans for the welcoming arms – so many more blessings ahead but I’m beyond grateful for the people in my life.”

