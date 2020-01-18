Blazers Carmelo Anthony “He’s Still A Walking Bucket,” Says Mavs Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks stay on the winning trail as they collect their fourth win in a row by beating the Portland Trailblazers 120-112 on Friday night. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in points with 35 while adding 8 rebounds and 7 assists as Dallas improves its record to 27-15.

After the game, the MVP candidate was asked what it was like to have future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony on the floor and playing against him for the first time.

“Aw, it was great he is special,” Doncic told Brieon Page of Fanatics View. “He is still a walking bucket. It’s beautiful to watch.”

For all you individuals keeping score at home, Carmelo Anthony and Luka Doncic didn’t get a chance to play each other last season due to him being shut down after ten games last season with the Rockets. Unfortunately for Anthony, he would not play another game after he was traded to the Chicago Bulls and then later released last January.

Earlier this week, Carmelo Anthony returned to Houston, and before the game, he shared that he had no hard feelings towards the Rockets.

“I honestly don’t have any feelings about going back,” he said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. “I was only there a couple weeks. I don’t really have any type of feelings going back.”

During his ten-game stint with the Rockets, Anthony averaged 13.4 points on 40.5 percent.

Last November, Rockets coach D’Antoni shared reporter that they tried to hit a home run with Melo, and it just didn’t work. “In the summer, we tried to hit a home run, and it didn’t work out,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He tried everything he could. He was great while he was here. It just didn’t work out for whatever reason. I just thank him for his professionalism. It was good. He tried everything he could to make it work, and it just didn’t work out.”

Carmelo Anthony Surpasses the 26,000 Mark for Career

At the 5:04 mark in the first quarter, Anthony was at the free-throw line. He would sink his first one to become the 18th player in NBA history to eclipse the 26,000 points plateau. Anthony entered the game on Friday against the Mavericks, averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from 3-point range and 44.1% overall in 31.9 minutes, according to NBA.com.

Rick Carlisle on What Anthony Brings to Portland TrailBlazers

Earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle revealed what Carmelo Anthony brought to the Portland Trailblazers.

“He’s a great player. He is a Hall of Fame player. I know he has been playing at a high level since going there; it’s quite a ways down the line, though. But I mean, if you look at his career, and the impact he’s had on the United States Olympic team. He has an amazing body of work,” said Carlisle.

