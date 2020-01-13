Ed Orgeron’s Contract & Salary: LSU Win Earns Coach Huge Bonus

Led by head coach Ed Orgeron, LSU will look to complete their perfect season when they play Clemson in the College Football National Championship game on Monday night. Even better for Orgeron and LSU, the game is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, a completely lucky circumstance which gives the Tigers the luxury of feeling like it’s a home game for the national championship.

With future NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow leading the offense on the field, and the benefit of locals cheering them on in the stands, an LSU win would not only lead to a huge celebration on Bourbon Street, but it would also bring a huge financial bonus for the head coach. If LSU defeats Clemson, Orgeron will haul an extra $500K into his bank account.

According to USA Today, Orgeron’s base salary is $4 million, which makes the 30th highest-paid coach in college football. The person who earned the spot as the No.1 highest-paid coach is none other than the coach standing across the sidelines at the Superdome on Monday. Clemson Tigers’ Dabo Swinney has a base salary upwards of $9.2 million.

If LSU Wins The National Championship, Orgeron Will Earn Over $1.2 Million In Total Bonuses

Basically, the more games LSU wins, the more money Orgeron receives. After notching his 10th win of the season, when LSU beat Ole Miss 58-37, he earned a $250K bonus. When LSU earned their 11th straight win against Arkansas, Orgeron earned an additional $100K. After LSU became 12-0 in the regular season, Orgeron took home another bonus of $150K.

Going into the playoffs also meant more opportunities for bonus money. Merely participating in the Southeastern Conference title raked him $100K, winning the game brought in an additional $200K. Overall, if LSU wins the College Football Championship game, on top of his base salary, Orgeron will have made a total of over $1 million.

Orgeron’s success in the 2019-20 season is vastly different than the year prior. Last season, the 58-year-old Louisana native earned a total of bonuses worth $225K.

What Made LSU’s Football Team So Wildly Successful This Year?

While this topic is up for debate, it’s hard to ignore the hiring of passing game coordinator Joe Brady, whose creative genius has not gone unnoticed by NFL front offices who may be looking to steal him away from college football.

Under Brady’s tutelage, the Tigers have seen a massive jump in almost all offensive categories while arguably playing the toughest schedule in college football. With LSU’s new passing scheme, and under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown over 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns. With a 204.6 passer rating in 2019, Burrow also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Good news for LSU fans, as reported by Sports Illustrated, the hottest football assistant in the country looks to be sticking around. While his agreement still has room for negotiations, Brady is set to receive a three-year contract with the Tigers franchise that would more than double his current salary of $410K a year.

