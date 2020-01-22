Sixers Heavily Linked to 2 Sharpshooters at Trade Deadline: Report

The Sixers need shooters to fulfill their pre-stated goal of winning the championship. Well, these two sharpshooters certainly fit the bill.

According to SportsRadio WIP’s Jon Johnson, Philadelphia has its sights set on the Timberwolves’ Robert Covington and Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic as potential trade deadline acquisitions. The deadline is set for Feb. 6.

Both players would immediately fill the shooting void left by previous sharpshooters like Marco Belinelli, JJ Redick and Landry Shamet. Of course, Covington is even more intriguing since the 3-and-D wing spent five seasons with the Sixers. He knows the system and thrived in it.

Brett Brown’s squad has been heavily linked to several shooting guards in the past month as it is evident they need help off the bench. They have been rumored to be eyeing up guys like E’Twaun Moore, Andre Iguodala, Malik Beasley, Glenn Robinson III and Davis Bertans, per Sports Illustrated. But the price tags — and asking prices — on those players may be a tad too high.

Per NBA source, Sixers are currently focusing on Bogdan Bogdanovic, & Robert Covington as potential deadline acquisitions.

Source says Sixers have been firm on who/what is, and isn’t not available in return. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 22, 2020

Covington Primed for Joyous Philadelphia Reunion

Robert Covington, affectionately known as RoCo, was a solid contributor during his first stint in Philadelphia. He was the starter at small forward for his first four seasons before Jimmy Butler came over in a trade.

The 29-year-old was always a lock-down defender, with a proficient (sometimes streaky) outside shot. Covington averaged 12.9 points in 30.1 minutes per game for the Sixers while shooting 35.9-percent from behind the arc.

In 2018, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver called Covington the league’s “premier 3-and-D wing” and ranked him as the 48th best player in the NBA.

Per Sports Illustrated: Covington (12.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.7 SPG) warps around the court like a podcast played at double speed, he relishes contact like a middle linebacker, and he shadows scorers feint-for-feint like a professional dancer. With a full season of good health and team success to his name, the 27-year-old Sixers forward has solidified himself as the NBA’s premier 3-and-D wing. His 2018 All-Defensive First Team selection was a no-brainer, as he ranked first in deflections, third in Defensive Real-Plus Minus, fifth in Defensive Win Shares and sixth in steals for the NBA’s third-best defense.

One fascinating thing about Robert Covington: His teams have always been better when he's on the court. This is how an undrafted role player becomes a priority for the NBA's best teams. https://t.co/XpFawZMDm6 pic.twitter.com/KuDs5MWaA7 — Ben Cohen (@bzcohen) January 22, 2020

For now, Covington is minding his business and balling out for Minnesota. He’s not reading the local newspapers or buying into the trade hype.

“I’m not even focused on that,” Covington told the Star Tribune. “My main focus is this team and what I do every day. I’m not going to get caught up in rumors or hype or whatnot. I’m a Minnesota Timberwolf. That’s all my focus is.”

Who the Heck is Bogdan Bogdanović?

Simply put, Bogdan Bogdanović has been one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA for a long time. Since he plays in Sacramento, maybe you never heard of him.

The Serbian sensation was drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft (27th overall) and came into the league with a reputation as a knock-down shooter. His practice routine has become the stuff of legend as Bogdanović has been known to take up to 1,000 shots at a time in the gym.

More impressively, he doesn’t miss many of them. He once went a perfect 20-for-20 on trey balls during a Kings’ shootaround. No joke.

Bogdan Bogdanovic 20/20 for 3pt at Sacramento Kings preseason trainingBogdan Bogdanovic shows his great shot for 3-pointer at Sacramento Kings training before the NBA season 2017-09-30T22:48:36.000Z

Bogdanović has worked hard to make sure he isn’t a one-dimensional player, too. While his defense is still a bit suspect, the 27-year-old wing can now create his own shot whereas before he was strictly a catch-and-shoot player.

In three NBA seasons, Bogdanović has averaged 13.1 points in 27.9 minutes per game while shooting 37.5-percent from three-point land. Can Bogdanović help the Sixers improve their shooting? Damn right.