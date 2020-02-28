NFL Combine Friday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

The first day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends took the field yesterday. Today’s festivities feature running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams players.
Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.
Friday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine
- Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET
- Date: Friday, 2/28 (Today)
- Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
- Coverage: NFL Network
- Positions: PK, ST, OL, RB
How to Watch/Stream:
There is only one place you can enjoy the second day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.
New Drills For Running Backs
Duce Staley Drill: The drill is named after former Eagles running back and current assistant coach Duce Staley. According to NFL.com, the drill entails “a running back lining up behind a horizontal step-over bag that is part of three bags laid to form a cross. The running back will step over the bag in front of him, then laterally over the perpendicular bag, then backward over the other horizontal bag before repeating the path in the opposite direction. Coaches lined up eight yards away holding pop-up dummies will move in coordinated fashion, creating a hole for the running back to identify before exploding through it.”
Inside Routes with Change of Direction: Running back will run an angle/texas route, looking to show the ability to haul in a pass while battling against their “own momentum,” per NFL.com.
ELIMINATED: Pitch and cone drill, find the ball drill
New Drills For Offensive Linemen
New Mirror: Offensive lineman lines up between two cones approximately six yards apart and slides laterally according to coach’s direction.
New Screen: This drill is intended to imitate a screen-play. Offensive lineman will set in pass protection, then release from their pass protection and sprint towards the first coach who will be “holding blocking shield 15 yards wide of starting point to simulate engage and release action of a screening lineman,” according to NFL.com. The coach has a choice to step aside, in which the player would need to adjust his direction and head towards the second coach and engage with him.
Inclusion of Sleds: Sleds will replace bags in pull drills.
Friday’s Full List of Participating Prospects
Running Backs:
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Jet Anderson, RB, TCU
- LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
- Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
- DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
- Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia
- Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame
- Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
- Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte
- Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
- Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU
- La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida
- Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi
- James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
- D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis
- Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati
Offensive Linemen:
- Trey Adams, OL, Washington
- Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
- Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
- Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (MN)
- Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
- Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
- Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
- Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State
- Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
- Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte
- Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State
- Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri
- Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
- Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
- Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
- Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
- Nick Harris, OL, Washington
- Charlie Heck, OL, UNC
- Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple
- Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest
- Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State
- Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
- Austin Jackson, OL, USC
- Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State
- Joshua Jones, OL, Houston
- Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
- Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
- Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
- Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia
- John Molchon, OL, Boise State
- Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island
- Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
- Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
- Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan
- Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut
- Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
- Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
- Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
- Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
- John Simpson, OL, Clemson
- Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech
- Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
- Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana
- Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
- Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
- Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
- Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn
- Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
- Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
- Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia
- Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
