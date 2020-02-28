NFL Combine Friday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

The first day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends took the field yesterday. Today’s festivities feature running backs, offensive linemen, and special teams players.

Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.

Friday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET Date: Friday, 2/28 (Today) Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) Coverage: NFL Network Positions: PK, ST, OL, RB

How to Watch/Stream:

There is only one place you can enjoy the second day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.

New Drills For Running Backs

Duce Staley Drill: The drill is named after former Eagles running back and current assistant coach Duce Staley. According to NFL.com, the drill entails “a running back lining up behind a horizontal step-over bag that is part of three bags laid to form a cross. The running back will step over the bag in front of him, then laterally over the perpendicular bag, then backward over the other horizontal bag before repeating the path in the opposite direction. Coaches lined up eight yards away holding pop-up dummies will move in coordinated fashion, creating a hole for the running back to identify before exploding through it.”

Inside Routes with Change of Direction: Running back will run an angle/texas route, looking to show the ability to haul in a pass while battling against their “own momentum,” per NFL.com.

ELIMINATED: Pitch and cone drill, find the ball drill

New Drills For Offensive Linemen

New Mirror: Offensive lineman lines up between two cones approximately six yards apart and slides laterally according to coach’s direction.

New Screen: This drill is intended to imitate a screen-play. Offensive lineman will set in pass protection, then release from their pass protection and sprint towards the first coach who will be “holding blocking shield 15 yards wide of starting point to simulate engage and release action of a screening lineman,” according to NFL.com. The coach has a choice to step aside, in which the player would need to adjust his direction and head towards the second coach and engage with him.

Inclusion of Sleds: Sleds will replace bags in pull drills.

Friday’s Full List of Participating Prospects

Running Backs:

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Jet Anderson, RB, TCU

LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia

Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame

Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte

Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU

La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida

Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi

James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati

Offensive Linemen:

Trey Adams, OL, Washington

Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (MN)

Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte

Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri

Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

Nick Harris, OL, Washington

Charlie Heck, OL, UNC

Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State

Joshua Jones, OL, Houston

Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

John Molchon, OL, Boise State

Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island

Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan

Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut

Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

John Simpson, OL, Clemson

Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech

Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana

Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

