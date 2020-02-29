Celtics vs. Rockets: Where Jayson Tatum’s Hot Steak Meets his Kryptonite

No question, Jayson Tatum has been on the best stretch of his young career over the past five games. The Celtics won four of those games, all against Western Conference teams, and nearly beat the Lakers at Staples Center in a game in which he scored 41 points. Along the way, he has drawn glowing praise from future Hall-of-Famers Doc Rivers, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Tatum’s tally in his last five games: 35.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 57.5 percent shooting, 54.5 percent 3-point shooting.

In the month of February, Tatum has played like a superstar. He is averaging 30.5 points per game in February and could become the sixth player in Celtics history to average 30-plus points per game for an entire month. Tatum would need to score 24 points against the Rockets to stay above 30 points.

Jayson Tatum became the 6th different Boston Celtics to average ≥ 30.0 points a game in a single month in the regular season (min 5 games) Larry Bird – 8x

Isaiah Thomas – 3x

Paul Pierce – 2x

JAYSON TATUM

John Havlicek

Sam Jones 30.0 points a game isn't bad https://t.co/RkRKJxV6tP — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 27, 2020

Of those players, only one—Larry Bird—has averaged 30 points while also shooting better than 50 percent from the month in the 3-point era. Tatum is shooting 51.4 percent from the field in February.

Jayson Tatum in February: 30.5 PPG

51.4 FG%

50.0 3P% Only one other Celtic has averaged 30 PPG on 50% shooting in a month in the NBA three-point era; Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/vCpeZI7Lje — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2020

Rockets Have Been Tough on Tatum

That’s the good news for Tatum and Celtics fans hoping to see Tatum continue his recent string of success. But bear in mind, before his current five-game run, Tatum’s last poor shooting performance was on February 11, on the road against the Rockets. He was 5-for-15 from the field and 0-for-7 from the 3-point line, scoring only 15 points in a Boston loss.

The Rockets happen to be the team Tatum and the Celtics will face on Saturday night in Boston. Houston has been kryptonite for Tatum in his career. He has averaged 12.4 points in five games against the Rockets, third-fewest against any team in the league. He has a worse field-goal (38.2 percent) and 3-point (17.6 percent) percentages against the Rockets than any other team in the league.

The Celtics are 1-4 against Houston in Tatum’s three seasons in the league.

Rockets Play Great Small-Ball Defense

Part of the issue for Tatum is the Rockets’ comfort in playing small-ball, which has only gotten more prominent since Houston traded away center Clint Capela, replacing him with forward Robert Covington.

A frontcourt packed with burly defenders like Covington, Danuel House and P.J. Tucker makes operating out of the high post difficult for a player like Tatum.

“They’re just so physical,” coach Brad Stevens told reporters earlier in the month. “Like I said yesterday, you think because they’re small that most things are a good idea, but they’re so strong, they’re built like linebackers all the way across the board. So posting is tough against these guys, even for bigger wings or centers or whatever the case may be.”

Stevens has a point. Because the Rockets don’t play with much size inside, teams attack Houston offensively in the post with the second-most frequency of any team in the league. But they are inefficient in doing so, as the Rockets allow just 0.85 points per possession in the post, sixth-best in the NBA.

When the Rockets have their five-man lineup of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, House, Tucker and Covington, their offensive efficiency is 123.7 points per 100 possessions and their defensive efficiency is 97.4. That’s a net rating of an incredible 26.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Rockets have only had that group together for five games, but it’s been an intimidating bunch. Tatum has been mostly unstoppable lately. Facing this Houston group, given his past struggles and their hot streak, might be his toughest challenge.

