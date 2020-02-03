Former Chiefs Second-Round Pick Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl

Things are all smiles in Chiefs Kingdom as the Kansas City Chiefs secured their first Super Bowl championship in five decades on Sunday. The comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers was the organization’s second-ever Super Bowl title in three appearances.

In the midst of the celebration after the game, however, a former player who took the field in a Chiefs uniform as recently as Week 4 announced his retirement from the league.

Eight-year veteran offensive lineman Jeff Allen was originally drafted in the second round (No. 44 overall) by the Chiefs back in 2012. Following his first four seasons in Kansas City, Allen left for the Houston Texans where he played 26 games between 2016-17. Allen returned to the Chiefs in 2018, but his 2019 season was cut short after four weeks when the team made the decision to cut him. Late Sunday night, Allen took to Twitter to make his surprise announcement.

I’ve been saving this for the right moment because I didn’t want to jinx anything. For the people that wondered why I hadn’t resigned with the Chiefs or any other team after being released back in October here’s why. My ultimate prediction #CheckTheStamp pic.twitter.com/yuUux9Sy9N — Jeffstradamus (@JeffAllen71) February 3, 2020

The 30-year-old lineman expanded his thoughts in a string of follow-up tweets:

I’ve been saving this for the right moment because I didn’t want to jinx anything. For the people that wondered why I hadn’t resigned with the Chiefs or any other team after being released back in October here’s why. My ultimate prediction #CheckTheStamp Life is short, in the time since making this decision, I’ve been able to rest my body, mind, and spend time with the people most important to me and that’s what matters. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss it but I know I made the right decision because I have no regret. I’ve been able to see my brothers do something special. They finished the job! it’s been a joy to watch this transpire over the last 7 years, knowing how hard everyone in that organization from top to bottom works. No one deserves this more than the @Chiefs

Allen will now turn his attention to helping fulfill a dream of his wife, Marissa, by working to make their boutique gourmet cookie bakery a success.

