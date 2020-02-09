Rob Gronkowski Hints at Comeback to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is once again teasing the idea of a comeback.

As Tom Brady normally he does, he posted an update to his Instagram account. The update showed Brady working out on a beach while getting ready for the 2020 NFL season.

In the caption for the photo, the veteran quarterback posts the following: “31 weeks until kickoff. That’s a lot of time to get better. #Theonlywayistrough”

Needless to say, Brady’s former teammate, Gronkowski, then responded with a hilarious comment hinting at his own possible comeback — referencing the amount of weeks he will have sat out by the start of the 2020 regular season.

“When you take year off, 52 + 31 = 83 + 4 weeks (miss preseason) now equals = 87 weeks to get better Tom. Think bout that.”

Gronkowski Leaves Door Open for Comeback

While it’s safe to say that Gronk was being his usual jokester self, it’s worth mentioning that he has left the idea open of a possible comeback.

“I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Gronkowski said. “I knew that that’s where I was headed, and no regrets at all, man. I’m having a good year. I felt like that was the time. I had a couple — a month or so after the season and just felt like that was the time. It feels good to know that it was a good decision.” “I don’t know. I mean, I’m a young guy, 30 years old. I still love to work out, stay in shape,” Gronkowski said. “I will never say a complete no because I love playing sports, I love competing. It’s still what I do to this day. No matter what it is, if I’m out playing basketball, and I’ll answer this the same as I always answer it. If I ever come back and I feel I have that passion, that strong passion for a continued time, not just one day or one hour, like, ‘Oh, man. I need to play football again.’ I’m talking like a continued passion for about a good week or a good month or so. Then I would think about truly returning to football.”

Long story short, the 30-year-old Gronkowski continues to leave the door open for a possible return — while refusing to keep the door shut.

We all know during Gronkowski’s nine seasons with the New England Patriots that he suffered a countless number of injuries. Whether it was concussions, knee issues, hip injuries, ankle ailments etc., the 6-foot-6 tight end appeared to suffer every sort of possible injury.

Gronk Admits He Lost a Step During Final Season

Gronkowski played his final season during the 2018 campaign and it was clear that he had lost a step. Lacking the big-play ability that has defined most of his career, Gronkowski caught just 47 balls for 682 yards and three touchdowns for 14.5 yards per reception.

The former tight end admitted that he lost a step during his final campaign in a recent interview.

“I 100 percent lost a step (last year). I actually lost like three steps some games. I didn’t even want to be out there on the field. I was like, ‘Yo, I feel like complete ass. Coach, put Dwayne (Allen) in, I don’t even care.’ I was at that point.”

While Gronk has yet to commit to a return, he has yet to commit to retirement.

That keeps Patriots fans optimistic moving forward.