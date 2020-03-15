Michael Jordan’s Opponent Explains Why No One Compares to The Jump Man

The debut between who is better between Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan will never end. Former Los Angeles Laker Isaiah Rider was asked who was better between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant during an interview with GoRadioMN on April 12, 2017.

Rider replied, “I give Kobe props. I think he came in young, and he and Eddie Jones were on the Lakers together. They were playing together for 3-4 years, and they wouldn’t want to see me. Kobe grew up, took over the league,” said Rider.” I give him props. From the age of 18 until the age of 22, he was learning his way; he was raw. That is the nicest 18-year-old I ever played against, and I was 24 or 25 at that time.”

When Rider was asked about MJ [Michael Jordan], he called him the best to ever do it because every time you played the Bulls, you had to bring your best game against them to have a chance to win.

“Mike is a whole different thing. I had to guard them both. For Mike, you had to prepare to guard him while with Kobe, there wasn’t the fear factor involved. With Mike, you had to bring your A-game on. He never backed down; he was strong. Mike is the best player in the world ever.”

There have been comparisons between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and when asked about it, Jordan shared that he is a fan of The King.

“We play in different eras,” Jordan said. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world. I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras. It’s going to continue to happen. “I’m a fan of his. I love watching him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to expand on very talented players. I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so over a period of time. But when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a standup measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He’s a heck of a basketball player, without a doubt.” While James has been on the record stating that everyone wanted to be like MJ growing up. After he passed him for fourth all-time on the All-Time Scoring list on March 6, 2019. “We all wanted to be MJ,” James said. “Every last one of us. It’s crazy.”

Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen has sounded off on James in the past. When asked if the conversation will be reopened if James wins a championship with the Lakers last month.

Oh for sure. I mean, LeBron James will always be at the top of that conversation, and that conversation will always be brought up as “who’s the greatest?” You know you got Michael, LeBron, you got to throw Kobe in there. Kareem.

Former Los Angeles Laker Cedric Ceballos Thinks no one Compares to Jordan

Earlier this month, former Los Angeles Laker and current Fox Sports Southwest analyst Cedric Ceballos detailed why no compares to Jordan in his eyes.

Per Ceballos, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski share with him a story from the 1992 dream team that he rarely saw MJ sleep outside of one time before a game. Other than that, his opposites question when he slept.

“I remember Coach Krzyzewski during the Olympic days, he was amazed at when this person sleep and amazed at how he played. Knowing that they were hanging out and doing stuff and still had commercials, photoshoots, and all of that,” said Ceballos.

“And caught [Michael Jordan] napping one time before a game and said that’s the only time I ever saw him sleep, and I was just amazed at that. I’m hurt at the time on the bench, and I’m really struggling. I was just there relaxing observing all of it. While he was in full-fledged and engaged in the game. So, don’t compare anybody to me in my eyes to Michael Jordan.”

