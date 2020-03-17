Cam Newton Calls Out Panthers Amid Trade Reports: ‘You Forced Me Into This’

Tuesday morning turned the NFL world upside down. Tom Brady’s announcement via Twitter that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots next season has put the musical chairs of quarterbacks in motion. Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, and others have seen their names circulated as potential fits with numerous teams.

However, Tuesday also was the day that another prominent signal-caller was made available to the rest of the league, quarterback Cam Newton.

Cam Newton Says Panthers Forced Him Out

Cam Newton appears to be on his way out of town, this after the Carolina Panthers took to Twitter to announce that they have “given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.”

While speculation about the former league MVP’s future whereabouts began to steal headlines following Carolina’s proclamation, the Panthers soon-to-be-former quarterback quickly shifted the narrative.

Newton took issue with the narrative the team was trying to paint, which in his mind seemed as if Carolina was looking to make it out as if the QB wanted a trade. In a response to the Panthers’ original tweet of granting the former Heisman Trophy winner a trade, Newton took aim at the team for trying to “manipulate the narrative.”

“Stop with the word play!” Newton tweeted. ” I never asked for it! There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me, or minipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this, you forced me into this!”

You can see the entire exchange in the screenshot provided below, via NFL Update.

Cam Newton says he never asked for a trade and the #Panthers are forcing him into this. pic.twitter.com/jmc31R6UBO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2020

Carolina Reportedly Zeroing in on Bridgewater

With Newton likely being shown the door at any moment, that leaves Kyle Allen and Will Grier as the only quarterbacks currently on the Panthers roster.

However, that has a chance of changing quite quickly. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, “Panthers are showing very strong interest in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater per sources. I’m told the conversations have been going very well.”

The Panthers recently ranked third in our pre-free agency Top-5 Landing Spots for Bridgewater. Here’s what we had to say detailing the potential marriage between quarterback and organization.

All Cam Newton wants “is a little commitment.” However, it’s still uncertain if new coach Matt Rhule will give it to him. Rhule may ultimately want to start his Carolina career with his own guy. For all the physical traits Cam brings to the table, Bridgewater’s efficiency would be a welcomed change from Newton’s at times erratic accuracy. Teaming up any quarterback with Christian McCaffrey will certainly help them. Yet DJ Moore is on his way to becoming a top-10 wideout in this league, while Curtis Samuel is an electric playmaker. Their run after the catch abilities would seem to fit perfectly with Bridgewater’s short-to-intermediate passing prowess.

