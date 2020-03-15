Philip Rivers Free Agency: Colts Headline Top-4 Landing Spots For QB

Philip Rivers’ storied 16-year tenure with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers is officially over. Yet, while the team that drafted him way back in 2004 had seen enough of him as their quarterback, Rivers seemingly isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Rivers will enter free agency as an enticing veteran quarterback, which will allow teams a stop-gap solution at the position for a season or two while they attempt to find their future at the position.

Below we break down the top-four free agency landing spots for the veteran signal-caller.

Top-4 Landing Spots for Philip Rivers

4) Washington Redskins

Ron Rivera has done little to reassure Dwayne Haskins that he will be his starting quarterback next season. If the Tua to Washington rumors prove to be true, the team will likely prefer having a veteran QB in place to start, at the very least, the first few games of 2020 to ensure Tagovailoa is at full strength.

If that were the case, Washington could proceed with the likes of Case Keenum or Colt McCoy, but we’ve all seen that movie, and it rarely ever ends in a successful season. Washington offers an intriguing receiving trio of Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, and Steven Sims. Add in a healthy Derrius Guice and Rivers may be able to do more than simply keep Washington afloat.

3) Miami Dolphins

As we’re all likely well aware of, Rivers moved his entire family to Miami following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season. The Dolphins have also been in search of consistency from the quarterback position ever since Dan Marino called it a career. The two pairing together would seem like a perfect marriage, however, it’s likely far-fetched due to one reason, Ryan Fitzpatrick actually played surprisingly well a season ago.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, from “weeks 7-17 when Ryan Fitzpatrick became the full-time QB, they (the Dolphins) were 13th in points and 8th in total passing yards.”

Yet Fitzpatrick is still perceived in such a way that if the Dolphins decide at any point next season to bench him in favor for a younger quarterback, there will be little-to-no push back, something that likely couldn’t be said were it Rivers at the helm.

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is my favorite fit, and arguably the most realistic. Jameis Winston wants to be paid like a superstar, something he is clearly not. Coach Bruce Arians has a reputation of working with, and getting the most out of, veteran quarterbacks. Most notably, coaching Carson Palmer to a career resurrection in Arizona.

Bruce Arians appears to prefer veteran quarterbacks, working alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning back in the day while more recently rejuvenating Carson Palmer’s career during their shared stint in Arizona.

While Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are no slouches, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would undoubtedly be the best receiving duo he’s ever had the opportunity of working with.

The one setback from a potential Rivers-Bucs pairing is the fact that Rivers finished third in the NFL in interceptions a season ago. Likely not a statistic the team would be too enamored with when looking to potentially move on from Jameis Winston.

Still, with Ryan Fitzpatrick seemingly destined to be Miami’s starting QB for 2020, Tampa Bay becomes the most logical landing spot for Rivers from a logistical standpoint.

1) Indianapolis Colts

While there is no guarantee, all signs point to Philip Rivers becoming the Colts’ next starting quarterback. For starters, the organization is not sold on Jacoby Brissett. Yet, most importantly, Rivers and the Indy coaching staff are vastly familiar with one another.

Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spent five years on the Chargers’ coaching staff, including two seasons as Rivers’ position coach. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has a familiar history with Rivers, previously serving as the Chargers QB coach prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator of the Rivers-led offense from 2014-2015.

Rivers has enjoyed a storied NFL career, but if he hopes to make one final Super Bowl push before he hangs it up, the Colts should be at the top of his wishlist amongst QB-needy teams.

