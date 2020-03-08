Twitter War Erupts Between Conor McGregor & Khabib [LOOK]

A Twitter war erupted today between UFC’s Conor “Notorious” McGregor and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, lightweight contender Islam Mahkachev and their manager Ali Abdelaziz.

It started when Conor McGregor responded to a tweet Islam Mahkachev posted after UFC 248’s co-main event fight between UFC strawweight champ Zhang “Magnum” Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Islam has since deleted his tweet, but here is a screenshot:

Conor McGregor responded to the tweet:

An absolute cretin. A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants.

These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats.

Shame on the game. https://t.co/JddPD4pio7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2020

After McGregor blasted Islam with that tweet, The Eagle inserted himself:

The tweet is a picture of Khabib on top of McGregor during their bout at UFC 229, with the caption: “Heeeelp.”

McGregor fired back with his own image:

It’s a picture of Khabib and Dillon Danis during the brawl that ensued after their match ended at UFC 229.

Khabib and Islam’s manager, Ali Abdleziz then chimed in:

Stop starting fights with people you cannot beat you idiot @MAKHACHEVMMA Will beat the shit out of you https://t.co/klifCfd4ay — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 8, 2020

Abdleziz’s tweet reads, “Stop starting fights with people you cannot beat you idiot. [Islam] will beat the s**t out of you.”

