Cowboys Use Fourth-Round Pick on Lengthy CB with Texas Roots

The Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary is getting the attention it deserves.

After selecting former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs at No. 51 overall on Friday night, the Cowboys double-dipped with ex-Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson, chosen Saturday in the fourth round (No. 123) of the 2020 NFL draft.

Robinson, who attended Cleburne High School in Texas, played his college ball at Tulsa, where he was a four-year contributor following a redshirt rookie campaign. He finished with 101 solo tackles, 34 pass deflections, and three interceptions across 41 career games. He broke out in 2019, notching all three INTs, breaking up 13 passes, and recovering two fumbles, earning first-team All-AAC honors.

“I’m physical. I’m an in-your-face type of corner. I like to press. … I harass you at the line of scrimmage,” Robinson said in his conference call with Cowboys media.

Robinson checked in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds at the Scouting Combine, his hands and arms measuring 8 3/8 inches and 31.5 inches, respectively. He clocked an unofficial 4.44 forty time, completed 22 bench press reps, and logged a 36-inch vertical jump and 132-inch broad jump.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein accurately assigned Robinson a fourth-round grade.

“The size, length and ball production offer up hope, but Robinson’s lack of speed and athletic traits could prevent him from maintaining playmaking positioning as a pro,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “He has average instincts, but his length can be a disruptive factor in close quarters. If he can crank up his run-support intensity, he might get looks as a zone corner or a safety.”

Fit with Cowboys

Robinson isn’t nearly as polished as Diggs, but there’s a clear path to playing time for the 23-year-old, who should slide in behind Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown. He’ll likely start off competing with free-agent addition Maurice Canady for a sub-package role while contributing on special teams.

The Cowboys have been committed to replenishing the back end after losing starting CB Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) and safety Jeff Heath (Las Vegas Raiders) in free agency. The club offset the departures by signing Canady, re-signing Brown, and bringing aboard former Packers S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Prior to the draft, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones strongly suggested the club would prioritize defensive backs and pass-rushers over the three-day offseason spectacle.

“At the end of the day, you want to have a little bit of both,” Jones said earlier this week, via 105.3 The Fan. “I will say there are some analytical studies out there (that say) more resources should go to the corner and then to the pass rusher. Personally, I think it’s a flip of the coin. You gotta have good, solid cover guys and you gotta be able to get pressure on the passer.

