Devin Booker vs. DeAndre Ayton: Players-Only NBA 2K Tournament Finals Results

It came down to two Phoenix Suns, but in the end, Devin Booker took home the Players-Only NBA 2K20 Tournament Championship.

Both Booker and Ayton had to battle their way through some spirited games, but it was Booker who prevailed on Saturday evening to claim the title.

The victory resulted in a $100,000 donation in Booker’s name to the Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank in their efforts to fight the impact of the coronavirus.

Congrats to @DevinBook on becoming the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament Champion! 2K, the NBA and NBPA are all contributing a $100,000 donation in Devin's name to Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Fsiv56WEgE — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

The Decisive Game

Booker had a fairly close second game against the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell in the semifinals but seemed to handle his Suns teammate much easier. Booker prevailed by a sweep in both series, handing Ayton a 74-62 victory playing with the Denver Nuggets in the decisive game, as the latter had the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the tournament, which began with 16 NBA players, each guy had to choose eight teams. They could only use each of their choices one time, and many of them flocked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Bucks.

Booker’s ability to use the Nuggets, who are a good team in the game, to beat the Bucks with a skilled opponent like Ayton, shows how good the Suns’ star is on the sticks.

Devin Booker is a Major Gamer

Unlike some of the participants in the tournament like the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings’ Harrison Barnes, Booker is an experienced gamer.

In fact, Booker was streaming Call of Duty on Twitch when he found out the NBA season was being suspended:

Devin Booker finding out during his Twitch stream that the NBA season has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/AI4zGfKgI0 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 12, 2020

It was clear after watching this tournament that Booker’s skills go beyond the virtual battlefield and onto the cyber court.

DeAndre Ayton Was a Surprise

Quite honestly, it was a little surprising to see Ayton in the finals. Booker wasn’t much of a surprise, but many suspected Kevin Durant (an avid 2K player) or Patrick Beverley to be in the finals.

Beverley established himself as perhaps the most entertaining player to watch during the tournament. His trash talk was reminiscent of what you see from him on the real-life basketball court.

He seemed to eat the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond alive with his mind games in the quarterfinals, but he couldn’t get to Ayton in the semifinals. Ayton was able to eliminate the mouthy and skilled Beverley to set up the All-Suns final.

How Will This Affect Their In-Game Rating?

Should Booker have a higher 2K Rating since he won the #NBA2KTourney ? Comment what you think it should be 👇 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 12, 2020

The 2K Twitter account asked if Booker winning the tournament should affect his in-game rating. That was a strange post for a variety of reasons. First, he’d already had a MyTeam Galaxy Opal version of himself re-introduced on the strength of his tournament win.

.@DevinBook wins the #NBA2KTourney 🏆 His Galaxy Opal card is now goin back in League Moments Series 2 & Heat Check packs until Wednesday pic.twitter.com/oTvEfhC8XE — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) April 12, 2020

Secondly, his ability to play 2K shouldn’t have anything to do with his ratings in the parts of the game that are designed to be a simulation.

The MyTeam mode is based on fantasy, so a Galaxy Opal version of Booker fits for that mode, but not for the offline or online rosters.

