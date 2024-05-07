Cardinals Closer Ryan Helsley a Potential Trade Candidate: MLB Insider

Already off to a disappointing start after a last-place finish a year ago, it appears the St. Louis Cardinals will be sellers in the MLB trade market. According to a breaking report, the moves could begin by shipping out former All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.

The Redbirds, 15-20 as of May 7, are mired near the bottom of the NL Central and have battle injuries right out of the gate in 2024. This follows a 71-91 finish in 2023 that has left embattled manager Oliver Marmol and team president John Mozeliak scrambling for answers.

As the team weighs its options for the future, John Denton of MLB.com writes that the Cards are rumored to have their bullpen back-stopper on the market.

Is Ryan Helsley on the Move?

The team will likely be in rebuilding mode as they continue to slip out of contention. Aside from the club’s record, other factors could see the Cards trade Helsley.

“As the trade deadline moves closer and closer, we now have more insight into how the St. Louis Cardinals will approach it,” Denton reported. “The club is becoming concerned about RHP Ryan Helsley’s history of arm injuries and his lingering unhappiness over losing his arbitration case, and will likely try to trade the former All-Star in the coming days or offseason.”

As the trade deadline moves closer and closer, we now have more insight into how the #STLCards will approach it (all via John Denton) The club is becoming concerned about RHP Ryan Helsley’s history of arm injuries and his lingering unhappiness over losing his arbitration case,… pic.twitter.com/znw1U5YIna — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) July 27, 2023

St. Louis drafted Helsley in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He debuted in 2019 and eventually settled in as the team’s closer. He’s 23-12 in his career, with a 2.72 ERA and 46 saves in his five-plus seasons. The fireballer posted a 9-1 mark with a 1.25 ERA, 94 strikeouts, and 19 saves in 2022 and was named a National League All-Star.

Despite the Cardinals’ rough start, he’s raised his value early this season. Helsley has a 1.50 ERA, 11 saves, and has struck out 19 batters in 18 innings. Because of his numbers and past success, he would be considered a valuable addition to the bullpen for a winning team.

Cardinals Likely To Make More Moves Ahead

With some big contracts coming up and plenty of young prospects waiting in the wings, Helsley won’t be the only established veteran the team will be taking phone calls about.

Despite having just signed this offseason, righthanded starters Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson received one-year deals with a team option, so either could work as a patchwork pitching piece for a playoff contender.

Cardinals: What is with St. Louis' willingness to trade Ryan Helsley?https://t.co/OZt9z79CaO — Cardinals Nation 247 (@CardsNation247) December 22, 2022

However, the biggest name that has been batted around as potential trade bait is the Cards’ heavy hitter, 2022 NL MVP Award winner Paul Goldschmidt. The first baseman is in his free-agent season and would command the most value of anyone on the roster. Rather than take the chance of him walking away and leaving them empty-handed, the Redbirds may pull the trigger on a deal. Especially if a contender is offering up a fistful of prospects.

Goldschmidt, 36, is struggling early in 2024, hitting only .203 with two home runs and 11 RBI through May 6. However, he’s an established, consistent batter who has posted a .291 average in his. As a four-time gold glover on defense, it makes him even more enticing to a World Series contender.