Lions Reunite Defensive Line Coach With Massive ‘Athletic Big Man’

The Detroit Lions made two roster additions on May 7. With the second one, the team is reuniting new defensive line coach Terrell Williams with one of his former defensive linemen from Tennessee — Kyle Peko.

The Lions announced the signing of Peko, along with the addition of safety C.J. Moore, on X (formerly Twitter).

Peko played for Williams with the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. In between, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Over two seasons with the Titans, Peko posted 32 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss. He also had 2 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble in 21 games, 13 of which he started.

Last season, Peko started 10 of the 13 games he appeared in for Tennessee. He recorded a career-high 22 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1 pass defense.

Over his eight-year career, Peko has also played for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. SB Nation’s Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne described Peko as “an athletic big man” when the Broncos signed Peko as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

“His lateral quickness is evident on tape. He’s an athletic big man who shows surprisingly good chase and tackle skills,” Payne wrote. “He also showed a good spin move on film.

“He has a good motor and will leave it all on the field.”

“He also has bloodlines on his side. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko is Kyle Peko’s cousin.”