Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow Addresses Media Following Return

The last time Joe Burrow spoke with the media in January, he was still recuperating from wrist surgery in November 2023 that cost him the last seven games of the regular season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow spoke with the media on May 7 in a much different state — as an actual participant in voluntary workouts and just one day after he returned to throwing the ball.

Burrow addressed a wide range of topics, including his surgically repaired wrist and how he’s trying to adapt to taking care of his body after injuries ended two of his first four NFL seasons early.

Burrow missed the last six games of his rookie season in 2020 after the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a major knee injury.

“I’m growing and learning how to handle my body,” Burrow said. “It’s a process of learning to push through something that might not be there and also learning when the muscles are a little tight and we need to pull back a little today.

“It’s a continued process, day in and day out. It’s part of growing as a pro.”

Burrow said he couldn’t find another quarterback who’d suffered the same wrist injury as he had — only offensive and defensive linemen and linebackers.

“The wrist has good days and bad days, just like the knee did,” Burrow said. “We’ll be smart about it.”

Joe Burrow: Highest-Paid Player in NFL History

Expectations for Burrow were always going to be sky-high — when he became the highest-paid player in NFL history with a 5-year, $275 million contract before the 2023 season the pressure was kicked up a notch.

After getting Burrow his mega-del, injuries decimated the lineup and they missed the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl in 2021 and making it to the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

Still, Burrow said the Bengals weren’t about making excuses.

“It’s not us sitting back and saying if this guy was healthy, we would have gone to the Super Bowl,” Burrow said. “We’re striving to improve every aspect.

“…Everybody feels great in Week 1, but in Week 8 you maybe have 7 starters down with injury, but that’s the NFL. Some years you’re gonna be like that and in the years you are healthy and you do have your guys, you need to take advantage of it.”

Bengals Added Offensive Help for Burrow

The Bengals added offensive weapons for Burrow in the draft and free agency — Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton was a third-round pick who could step in and be WR3 right away behind veterans Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

In free agency, the Bengals signed two players to one-year contracts who will step in and start right away — and who Burrow will rely on heavily — with right offensive tackle Trent Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki.

“Trent has come in and been a presence for us,” Burrow said. “I see him in the weight room every time I’m in there, puttin gin the work … Mike has been great for us. He has a big catch radius and he’s an explosive (player). Everything you want on and off the field.”