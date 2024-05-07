Lions Bring Back Formerly Suspended Safety: Report

The Detroit Lions are returning both of their starting safeties from the end of the 2023 season. But they could use some additional safety depth. To satisfy that need, the Lions will turn to veteran safety C.J. Moore.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on May 7 that the Lions signed Moore to a 1-year contract. Moore was previously with the Lions but missed the entire 2023 season because of a gambling suspension.

“Free agent safety C.j. Moore is re-signing with the Lions on a 1-year deal, source said,” Rapoport tweeted. “After serving a gambling suspension that took away his 2023, Moore is back in Detroit.”

Moore joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played four seasons with Detroit prior to the Lions releasing him on April 21, 2023. The team released Moore the same day the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Moore’s violations included betting on NFL games.

From 2019-22, Moore posted 48 combined tackles and 2 quarterback hits. He also had 2 pass defenses, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.

Moore mostly played on special teams for the Lions during those four seasons. He also lined up for 344 defensive snaps.