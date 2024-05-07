Patriot’s Staffers Believe Drake Maye Could Win QB Competition by Week 1: Report

When the New England Patriots signed veteran quarterback and journeyman Jacoby Brissett before the 2024 NFL draft, the consensus was that Brissett would start in 2024, regardless of who the Patriots selected as the franchise’s future quarterback. However, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, there is a chance those plans could change.

Callahan laid out a way in which Patriots No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye could outplay Brissett this Summer and earn the starting job. And apparently, many in the building on the Patriots staff believe that is possible.

The plan is to let Jacoby Brissett play if Drake Maye needs time, but some in the #Patriots building believe Maye could start Week 1.

Maye must make significant improvements to be ready to start week 1 of the NFL season for the Patriots. He’s also going to face strict competition from Brissett, who has played some excellent football when he’s been given consistent starts. However, the roster and coaching staff that plagued Mac Jones are gone, and both quarterbacks will have the weapons around them to help them excel.

Jacoby Brissett Has Put Up Good Numbers When He Starts

Whoever secures the starting quarterback position will be the first under new head coach Jerod Mayo. While the organization as a whole is known to be in a rebuilding phase, Mayo will want to compete on the field immediately, and that means starting whichever quarterback gives the Patriots the best chance to win.

Jacoby Brissett, the 31-year-old quarterback, arrives following a one-year tenure with the Washington Commanders, where he played in three games. Initially drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Brissett’s journey has seen him play for five teams over eight seasons in the league.

His most notable season came in 2019 with the Colts, where he amassed 2,942 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions across 15 starts, showcasing his potential as a seasoned veteran. Brissett also threw for 3,000 yards in 2017, finishing with 13 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. And make no mistake about it, Brissett is ready to compete for the starting role.

I think it’s going to be good,” Brissett said via ESPN. “I’m excited to have him on the team (Maye) and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it’s gonna be good. Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I’m excited about that part.”

Jacoby Brissett is excited to have Drake Maye on the team and for some QB competition

Drake Maye Has Some Major Improvements to Make

Everyone is excited about quarterback Drake Maye’s promising future, but that doesn’t mean he is 100% NFL-ready as a rookie. The young quarterback must improve some areas of his game before being handed the keys to an NFL organization.

Ironically enough, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on draft night and broke down Maye’s college tape to point out where he needs significant improvement.

Belichick emphasized the quarterback position as a top priority for the Patriots, acknowledging Maye’s potential as a “very talented kid” boasting good size and arm strength. However, he expressed reservations regarding Maye’s tendency to rely heavily on his mobility, suggesting it could be a concern. Additionally, Belichick highlighted Maye’s limited experience, having only completed two full seasons at North Carolina after a redshirt first season.

Footwork emerged as a particular area of critique for Belichick during the pre-draft evaluation process, echoing concerns raised by scouts and analysts in the lead-up to the draft. Despite Maye’s promising attributes, Belichick underscored the need for refinement and development to thrive at the NFL level.

"Drake Maye makes some amazing plays that you really like.. He can really drive the ball and he's a freak athlete" ~ Bill Belichick

While breaking down the film, Belichick discusses how quick Maye is to come off receivers during his progressions and points out that the passing windows in the NFL are significantly tighter than in the college ranks.

It will be exciting for Patriots fans to watch Maye this Summer and see if he can make the necessary adjustments and improvements to force the coaching staff’s hand as he competes to earn the QB1 role.