Steelers Veteran Starter Named Surprise Cut Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have replaced left tackle Dan Moore Jr. with their 2024 first-round pick. Because of that The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov argued it’s now possible that Moore won’t even open the season on the Steelers roster.

Meirov labeled Moore one of nine players who could be a surprise cut or trade candidate this summer.

“Dan Moore Jr. has started 49 games in three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his time as a starter could end with the drafting of Troy Fautanu,” wrote Meirov.

“Moore had his fair share of struggles, but Pittsburgh could consider keeping him as a reserve option. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.”

Moore has started at left tackle since Week 1 of his rookie season in 2021. He has missed just 1 start since then.

The Steelers selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. But each of the past two seasons, Pittsburgh chose an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft.

2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones started the second half of last season at right tackle while Moore remained at left. 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu could replace Moore at left tackle, or Fautanu could start at right tackle with Jones flipping over to the left side.