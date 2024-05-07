Insider: Xavier Worthy Was WR Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘Wanted Most’

There were already four wide receivers off the board when the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas wideout Xavier Worthy 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But according to ESPN’s Jason Reid, Worthy was the pass catcher Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted most from this year’s historically talented class.

“They moved up to get a player who was clocked at 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash — the fastest time ever — and he’s the guy quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted most,” Reid wrote on May 7.

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (fourth overall), Malik Nabers (sixth overall), Rome Odunze (ninth overall), and Brian Thomas Jr. (23rd overall) were all selected before Worthy in the Draft and were better overall prospects leading up to the Draft compared to Worthy.

But given Worthy’s skill set and what Mahomes has had success with in the past, it’s not a complete surprise — though it is still a little surprising considering how talented those other prospects are — that Mahomes wanted Worthy the most.

Xavier Worthy Brings Elite Speed Back to Chiefs’ Offense

Worthy, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 165 pounds, does not possess the prototypical size that you want in an NFL receiver. But he has the speed and route-running ability to make up for what he lacks in size.

Regardless of the coverage, Worthy is so fast that he just needs time to get open downfield. But he also possesses good ball-tracking ability and has the bend and agility to excel on in- and out-breaking routes, which makes him much more than just a speed receiver.

In Worthy’s 2023 season — his final season at Texas — he registered 1,014 receiving yards on 75 receptions and 5 receiving touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

Worthy is far from a finished product, especially when it comes to his size. But in Kansas City’s offense — which will manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands similar to what the Chiefs did with Tyreek Hill — he will be an immediate contributor in the NFL.

Worthy joins a receiver room in Kansas City that consists of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Philip Brooks, and Jaaron Hayek.

Xavier Worthy Having Fun With Chiefs Since Being Drafted

Speaking to the media on May 4, Worthy was asked how life has been for him since being drafted, and what has stood out to him about Kansas City’s playbook.