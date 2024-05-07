Bills Trade Proposal Lands ’Surprise Contributor’ for QB Josh Allen

After the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs and let Gabe Davis walk, they only drafted one wide receiver in the NFL draft.

While second-rounder Keon Coleman looks to be an immediate starter, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay offered a trade proposal to land quarterback Josh Allen a new weapon in wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

Kay suggests a 2026 seventh-rounder could bring Marshall, the Carolina Panthers‘ No. 59 overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft, to Buffalo.

“The Buffalo Bills are in desperate need of receiving help and are running out of both time and assets to acquire that assistance,” Kay wrote. At the same time, Marshall isn’t a fit in Carolina. With Allen as his quarterback, Marshall could “hit the ground running and wind up as a surprise contributor for Buffalo in 2024,” Kay wrote.

There goes Terrace Marshall. The rookie's first TD of the Preseason! #PITvsCAR pic.twitter.com/jbXWpjUtAt — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021

“Given that Marshall is unlikely to turn things around in a Panthers uniform and is a strong candidate to depart after the campaign, Carolina could try to recoup a little value by moving on from him a year early. The Panthers certainly won’t return anything close to the Day 2 pick they originally used to acquire Marshall, so a late-Day 3 pick should be all it takes to get the 23-year-old.”

In three seasons, Marshall caught 64-of-110 targets for 767 yards and 1 touchdown. Possibly making Buffalo a great fit to offer the former CFP champion’s career a resurgence, his connection with Joe Brady.

“By landing with the Bills, Marshall would reunite with Joe Brady — the current offensive coordinator in Buffalo who formerly held that same role in Carolina during Marshall’s rookie year. Brady was also the passing game coordinator and wide receiver’s coach at LSU in 2019, a season in which Marshall amassed 671 yards and 13 touchdowns on 46 receptions.”

The Panthers Allowed Terrace Marshall to Seek a Trade Last Season

Terrace Marshall Jr. has 2 rec TD in 4 straight games, the longest streak by a SEC player since Keenan Burton in 2006 for Kentucky. Marshall Jr. and Burton are the only SEC players with 2 rec TD in 4 straight games over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/QFwbFb0pjN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 25, 2020



Considering the Panthers allowed Marshall to seek a trade during the 2023 NFL season, it’s safe to assume Carolina is open to taking offers. While Marshall showed promise during his rookie preseason, recording 181 receiving yards over three exhibition contests, that success didn’t continue.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on October 19, 2023, “Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources. Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found.”

Another trade between Carolina and Buffalo wouldn’t surprise anyone. Most recently, the Bills traded down with the Panthers in round one of the 2024 NFL draft, allowing Carolina to select Xavier Legette at No. 32. The Bills received the No. 33 pick (Coleman) and a fifth-rounder (Sedrick Van Pran-Granger).

Kay wrote, “The team’s most notable wideout signing was Curtis Samuel, a streaky playmaker who will likely only see a handful of targets each week… Coleman could help fill the massive void left by Diggs’ departure and 2022 fifth-rounder Khalil Shakir is poised to make a massive leap in his third season, but there’s still plenty of room for a breakout candidate to assume a key role in this offense… enter Terrace Marshall.”

Bills News: Buffalo Can Still Add Another WR After Signing Chase Claypool

BREAKING: The Bills have signed WR Chase Claypool… never seems to work out with this guy though, right? pic.twitter.com/qjIX2q6xPV — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) May 3, 2024



Speaking to reporters after the draft concluded, Bills general manager Brandon Beane shot down the prospect of a flashy offseason trade. However, a low-cost option free agent option or trade could still be on the table. They’ve yet to fill their 90-man training camp roster.

Buffalo signed Chase Claypool last week, but he may not even make the team. The Bills have approximately $2.8 million in cap space and clear another $10.2 million with Tre’Davious White’s post-June 1 release.

Marshall, entering the final year of his rookie contract, has a cap hit of $1.8 million in 2024. While the free agent market is dwindling, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Michael Thomas, and Zay Jones remain available.