Seahawks’ Latest Signing Is ‘Good News’ for Jadeveon Clowney: Report

The Seahawks re-signing Mike Iupati could have a domino effect that goes all the way to Jadeveon Clowney. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jim Moore suggests that Iupati’s signing means Justin Britt’s future is in doubt which he calls “good news” for those hoping Clowney comes back to Seattle.

Iupati and Britt technically play different positions, but the move marks the sixth offensive lineman the Seahawks have signed this offseason. Britt is coming off a significant injury and has a $11.4 million cap hit for next season, per Spotrac.

The recent additions make Britt more expendable, especially considering his cap hit. If the Seahawks were to release Britt, it would clear up cap space to potentially bring back Clowney as Moore detailed.

Most observers figured Justin Britt might be a goner before the Iupati deal was announced. Now it almost seems like a given. But if you’re in the camp that wants Clowney back in the worst way, the Iupati signing is good news because we’ll no doubt hear something soon about Britt’s release and savings of $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Moore goes on to note that the cap room could also be used to sign other pass rushers such as Everson Griffen or Markus Golden. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks cut Britt to create additional room.

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Moved on From Clowney to Backup Plans

All this comes about a week after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Seahawks are moving on from Clowney to backup options. Garafolo believes Clowney has played his last game for the Seahawks but stopped short of completely ruling out a return.

“Seahawks potentially moving on to plan B, C & D,” Garafolo explained to KJR 950 Seattle. “The Seahawks aren’t actively chasing Clowney right now. But who knows, never say never.”

Garafolo described the Seahawks’ chances of re-signing Clowney as “slim to none.” The main contention has been the Seahawks’ offer compared to what Clowney perceives as his value.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back in Seattle,” Garafolo told KJR. “The chances are slim to none.”

Clowney’s Decision Will Have a Ripple Effect on Griffen & Other Pass Rushers Who Remain Unsigned

The Seahawks, Titans and Browns have been the three teams most linked to Clowney in free agency. Not only would the Seahawks like to know Clowney’s plans, but there are additional players waiting for his decision as well. St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported that Griffen has an interest in rejoining his college coach in Seattle but is waiting to see what happens with Clowney.

“Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don’t re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team,” Tomasson explained on Twitter.

If the Seahawks cut Britt, it likely means a signing for a pass rusher is on the way. The question is whether it would be Clowney or a smaller signing. The Seahawks could opt to stand firm with Britt on the roster, which would likely mean there is not a major signing on the horizon as the front office looks to improve the team through the draft.

